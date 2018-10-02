Twitter Wild as Trump Says Not Drinking Alcohol is One of His 'Only Good Traits'

During his testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh addressed claims that he was a heavy drinker.

After Brett Kavanaugh repeatedly stressed that he liked beer during congressional hearings last week, US President Donald Trump was asked if he shared his Supreme Court nominee’s habits while holding a news conference in Rose Garden.

“I’m not a drinker. I can honestly say I never had a beer in my life. It’s one of my only good traits,” he said laughing. “I never had a glass of alcohol. I never had alcohol, for whatever reason. Can you imagine if I had? What a mess I would be. I would be the world’s worst,” he responded to a question from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Pres. Trump: "I'm not a drinker. I can honestly say I never had a beer in my life, okay? It's one of my only good traits: I don't drink." https://t.co/T72e9Hpz2T pic.twitter.com/becW8KNHz1 — ABC News (@ABC) 1 октября 2018 г.

Trump’s declaration sent social media into frenzy, with some arguing that he lied about never drinking:

photos of Trump with drinks, I’m not arguing that he’s an alcoholic or anything, but the man is obviously lying when he says "I've never had a drink”. pic.twitter.com/KdchoR1rns — Gene Tenaglia (@Gino852) 2 октября 2018 г.

If only there was a way with modern technology to prove he was full of shit? pic.twitter.com/t8L3TpoLlk — Paulo (@Pauliepants69) 1 октября 2018 г.

Trump literally just said on live TV that he's NEVER had a drink…. Or is this another "I didn't Inhale/swallow" thing pic.twitter.com/XBvxBuHK3Y — Reise (@itsReise) 1 октября 2018 г.

Other users couldn’t help but ridicule his words, turning to their arsenal of gifs:

I need a drink just hearing this 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xyOm2JUknb — FBGJae (@FBGJAE1) 1 октября 2018 г.

Fellow Twitterians claimed that drinking was the only thing Trump’s presidency made them want to do…

It’s odd Trump doesn’t drink. It’s the only thing his presidency makes me want to do. — Michelle Bhasin (@michellebhasin) 2 октября 2018 г.

#Trump: “I can honestly say I've never had a beer in my life. One of my only good traits. I don't drink. Can you imagine if I had, what a mess I’d be? I'd be the world's worst."



No need to imagine. We see the mess you are. Indeed, the world’s worst!! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) 1 октября 2018 г.

…while another user pointed to the fact that everything Trump has ever said, was said while he’s been sober:

That’s the scariest thing about Trump. If he doesn’t drink, that means EVERYTHING he has ever said, he’s been completely sober — 🎃🕸shelbey🕸🎃 (@shelbey_lynne) 1 октября 2018 г.

Another netizen weighed in on the “one of my only good traits” part:

Well at least he knows he doesn't have many good traits! — Kris Bode-Beneteau (@KrisB1964) 1 октября 2018 г.

Other users stressed that drinking was a taboo for Donald because his older brother Fred struggled with alcoholism and died at the age of 43. Moreover, his glass is usually filled with grape juice, cider, etc., even during formal events:

It is widely known for formal occasions and toasts he will drink cider, grape juice or the like. I am not a Trump Supporter, but on the ONE THING, I think he is telling the truth. He watched his brother die of alcoholism. — Michael J. Jansen (@MichaelJJansen) 1 октября 2018 г.

Trump doesn’t drink because his elder brother Fred died because of alcoholism and he told Donald never to drink. — Srivatsa Hejib (@iHejib) 1 октября 2018 г.

Another user suggested that even though he was against alcohol, he still had a drinking problem:

But he still has a drinking problem. pic.twitter.com/tC7Pfd8F9k — TheDevil'sSnowflake (@RageBot5000) 1 октября 2018 г.

Last year, Trump opened up about his brother’s addiction during an anti-drug event:

"I had a brother, Fred. Great guy, best-looking guy, best personality, much better than mine. But he had a problem. He had a problem with alcohol, and he would tell me, 'Don't drink. Don't drink.' He was substantially older, and I listened to him and I respected [him]."