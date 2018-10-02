Ew! Swedish Museum Offers World's Most Disgusting Delicacies (PHOTOS)

Imagine the world's ugliest, grossest or smelliest food brought together in a single room and ready for sampling. The unique gastronomical adventure offered by a Malmö museum is not for the faint of heart.

With specimens such as notorious Scandinavian fermented herring and maggot cheese from Sardinia, the Disgusting Food Museum newly opened in Malmö lives up to its name and welcomes the most adventurous gourmets.

Inside, visitors get athe chance to smell and taste the world's most revolting culinary delights, such as roasted guinea pigs from Peru, smelly Thai fruit durian, bull penises and Icelandic "rotten shark" hakarl. Another specimen is fermented mare's milk kumys popular in Central Asia and parts of Russia. The local highlight surströmming, literally translated as "sour herring," where barely enough salt is used to prevent the fish from rotting, is most often eaten outdoors due to its acrid smell.

Su Callu Sardu or Goat kid’s rennet cheese. It’s called Sardinian Viagra and the taste is described as gasoline and ammonia mixed with wax. #disgustingfood #foodporn pic.twitter.com/3rZ7EMwNxE — Disgusting Food Museum (@DigustingFood) 26 сентября 2018 г.

​"Many curious food lovers flock to the food capital of Malmö to eat classy and try new tastes. A new, fun and international exhibition, the Disgusting Food Museum, will complement all the fantastic dining experiences served here," Malmö Tourism event manager Karin Tingstedt said, as quoted by the magazine Husbil & Husvagn.

The Disgusting Food Museum is curated by researcher and psychologist Samuel West, who is famous for having opened the Museum of Failure in the city of Helsingborg, whose exhibits include lobotomy instruments, Google Glasses and Trump the Game, a short-lived clone of Monopoly from the 1980s. The museum's director is economist and tech aficionado Andreas Ahrens. Both believe that food is so much more than just nutrition. "Strong" food may be fascinating, providing a change from the usual products, they say.

For those appalled by the perspective of consuming maggots or fruit that smells like rotting flesh, there is a usual (non-yucky) restaurant in the same building.