Register
23:14 GMT +301 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Air Force One replica sails to Maryland for Children's Democracy Project exhibit at the National Harbor.

    Air Force One Replica Sails to Maryland Via Barge for Exhibit (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

    © Screenshot/Jay Alvey
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A decommissioned Boeing 747 modelled after Air Force One, the designated plane for US presidential flights, arrived at the National Harbor in Maryland on Monday for a history exhibit set to open in a few weeks.

    The plane, which is part of the Children's Democracy Project exhibit, was converted into a museum at the Quonset State Airport in Rhode Island last year before officials floated the flightless bird down to Maryland this week, local Virginia news station WTVR reported.

    According to the foundation, the "Air Force One Experience" exhibit will give children the chance to learn how democracy works in action. Also included in the exhibit will be artifacts from the days of American Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, as well as more recent ones dating since presidents took to the skies for travel.

    ​"It's a teaching aid to help children understand about democracy, using how the presidents travel as a means to explain it to them — everything from [George] Washington on his horse all the way through trains and carriages and up to Air Force One," Ross McLaren, of HLI Rail and Rigging, told WTOP. McLaren's employer is the company tasked with getting the replica to National Harbor.

    Per McLaren, even "[President John F.] Kennedy's original seat from Air Force One is there."

    After setting off on its voyage aboard a barge from Rhode Island's Narragansett Bay this past Thursday, the plane wasted no time in shocking dozens of locals as it made its way south to the Old Line State.

    ​"You never know what you will see when you go fishing on the Bay Quest," David Rowe wrote alongside a picture of the plane on WTVR's Facebook page. "Took this photo off of Lewisetta as we were leaving the marina to go fishing."

    The plane will be made available to visitors starting on October 19. Tickets for the replica range from $15 to $30. The exhibit is expected to stay at the National Harbor through the holiday season.

    The actual Air Force One used by the president is stationed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. There are two 747s designated for presidential travel, but technically, Air Force One is whatever plane is carrying the president.

    Related:

    US Senators Urge Probe of Trump’s Air Force One Tours
    Boeing Granted $3.9 Billion to Build Air Force One Replacements
    ‘More American’: Trump Wants Air Force One Painted Red, White & Blue
    Blurred Lines: Members of POTUS’ Clubs Offered Tours of Air Force One - Report
    US Comedian’s Prank Call Actually Connects With Trump Aboard Air Force One
    Tags:
    replica, Air Force One, National Harbor, Maryland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse