Register
18:20 GMT +301 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US singer Lana Del Rey poses on the red carpet before the screening of Moonrise Kingdom and the opening ceremony of the 65th Cannes film festival on May 16, 2012 in Cannes.

    Netizens Divided as Lana Del Ray Calls Out Kanye West Over Trump Support

    © AFP 2018 / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Over the weekend, Kanye West reiterated his support for the current occupant of the Oval Office, Donald Trump, having launched into yet another rant about him being bullied by mainstream media for his political views.

    After rap icon Kanye West shared a selfie while wearing a red MAGA hat in a bid to express once again his support for Donald Trump’s presidency, US pop singer Lana Del Ray decided to weigh in, leaving an extended comment under the pic.

    “Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture. I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism – none of which would be a talking point if you weren’t speaking about the man leading our country,” she penned.

    READ MORE: NBC Cuts Off Kanye West's Speech Accusing MSM of Bullying Over Trump Support

    The 33-year-old artist, who has captivated millions of fans with her melancholic baroque pop music and even performed at Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s wedding, added: 

    “If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the pussy just because he’s famous – then you need an intervention as much as he does – something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn’t enough help for the issue. Message sent with concern that will never be addressed.”

    While Kanye hasn’t reacted to Lana’s comment, it has been screened and widely shared on social media, causing quite a stir among users.

    The lion’s share praised Lana’s response as “brilliant” and “incredibly accurate”…

    …but many others thought that she wasn’t the one who should speak on “the culture”:

    Lana was not the only A-lister who reacted to Kanye’s antics: Captain America actor Chris Evans also took to Twitter several hours earlier to address the stunt:

    Some users made an allusion to the long-standing feud between Kanye West and US pop star Taylor Swift:

    During his appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live Kanye launched into a fiery speech, having accused the SNL cast and mainstream media of bullying him over his support of Trump.

    “They bullied me backstage… ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist,’ they told me. Well, if I was concerned about racism, I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago,” he said after his performance, being met with boos from the audience; his passionate speech was, however, cut off by the network.

    Shortly after the deleted footage was unearthed online, Trump thanked Yeezy for his support in a Sunday tweet.

    Related:

    NBC Cuts Off Kanye West's Speech Accusing MSM of Bullying Over Trump Support
    No Business Like Show Business: Kanye West Helps Homeless Rapper
    Twitter Mad as Singer John Legend Says Kanye West Serious About Presidential Run
    Kanye West: 'When I'm President, I Won't F*** up Money', Just Like Trump
    Rap Icon Kanye West Apologizes for Calling Slavery a 'Choice' After Backlash
    'Are the Slides Big Enough?' Twitter Giggles as Kanye West Hits Back at Trolls
    Tags:
    reaction, wedding, liberal media, mainstream media, MSM, bullying, racist, racism, intervention, culture, MAGA Hat, MAGA, pop singer, rap, singer, support, president, comment, instagram, Kim Kardashian, Lana Del Rey, Donald Trump, Kanye West, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse