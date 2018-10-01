Netizens Ridicule MMA Fighters Who Were Too Exhausted to Continue Bout (VIDEO)

Over 25,000 people filled the Saitama Super Arena in Japan’s capital, Tokyo, on Sunday for the 13th Rizin Fighting Federation event.

For the first time in over eight years, American MMA fighter Bob “The Beast” Sapp returned to the win column at Rizin Fighting Federation 13, having beaten his Egyptian opponent, Kintaro “Great Sandstorm” Osunaarashi, in a unanimous decision.

READ MORE: Russian Female MMA Fighter Under Fire for Confessing She Doesn't Eat Meat

The win, however, didn’t come easy: by round 3, the two men seemed to be too exhausted to continue the bout and stood in front of each other, although Sapp managed to pull himself together in a last-ditch effort to crush his opponent.

sapp vs osunaarashi, round 3, the best round in mma history pic.twitter.com/sqWgL588VR — nakajima as ghc champion celebration account (@ebgteddy) 30 сентября 2018 г.

The video of the two struggling to make it through the third round has immediately gone viral, garnering a plethora of reactions:

Crazy to think even I could of “probably” ran into that ring & KO’d both of them 😂. — Jacob 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🥊 (@JAYCBOX) 30 сентября 2018 г.