Register
11:55 GMT +301 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U2 Copenhagen Acrobat 2018-09-29

    U2 Leader Bono Lashes Out Against Denmark, Repeats Nazi Salute to Sweden

    © Photo: YouTube/U2gigs.com
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 02

    For the second time this month, the U2 lead singer likened the Swedish Democrats to Nazis, this time also taking a jab at Denmark, as well as other European nations with a strong presence of right-wing parties.

    During a much-anticipated and fully booked gig in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, U2 leader Bono, who proudly launched the recent world tour by waving the EU's starred banner, has unleashed a tirade against European right-wingers, starting with the host nation itself.

    "Denmark, I have forgotten about your splendid colonial ways, but I see you're finding your own form. Forget Borgen [a popular Danish TV show]. You're banning burqas and confiscating jewelry from those awful asylum seekers. Bravo!" Bono said, using the guise of a fictional devil character.

    In recent years, Denmark's center-right government comprised of the Liberals, the Liberal Alliance, the Conservatives and the right-wing Danish People's Party introduced harsher immigration laws, tightening citizenship laws and launching a campaign toward better integration of newcomers, which seemingly irked the pro-diversity and multiculturalist-leaning celebrity. Denmark also had a brief stint as a colonial power in the 17th century, acquiring overseas possessions in America, Africa and Asia.

    Bono then went on to call Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban a "lovely man," whereupon he performed a Nazi salute shouting out the name of the Sweden Democrats' leader Jimmie Åkesson, "next door in Sweden." This move was first debuted during a Paris gig on September 9 following the Swedish general election, the Sweden Democrats' most successful so far, when Bono also ventured that "boring" Swedes had started to discover their "Aryan potential."

    READ MORE: 'Embarrassing': U2 Frontman Taunts Sweden Democrat Leader With Nazi Salute

    Bono's political tirade concluded with casual insults hurled at Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing party National Rally, whom he called "Daddy's little girl" and "little girl with big ideas."

    The fictional character MacPhisto was pioneered by Bono in the 1990s as a tool for poignant social commentary using a posh upper-class English accent to get his point across.

    U2 is currently in the midst of the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour staged in support of the band's 2017 album. Ahead of the European leg of the tour, Bono stated his wholehearted support for the EU and promised to fly its flag during the group's shows. Bono stressed that "as a European" he felt proud of the Germans welcoming "frightened Syrian refugees," as well as proud of "Europe's fight to end extreme poverty and climate change."

    Tags:
    multiculturalism, right-wing, diversity, U2, Bono, Scandinavia, Sweden, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia
    Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok