Two Bare-Chested Men, One Middle Finger: Macron Under Fire for Controversial Pic

During his trip to Saint Martin to inspect the reconstruction work after the Caribbean island was devastated by hurricanes Irma and Maria last year, Emmanuel Macron talked to the locals about their life after the calamity.

While on a four-day tour of the island of Saint Martin, French President Emmanuel Macron was pictured alongside two shirtless young men, one of whom flipped the middle finger at the cameras.

READ MORE: 'Wrong': Italy's PM Conte Slams Macron for Claiming Italy in Crisis With EU

The second bandanna-wearing man, for his part, confessed to Macron that he was a robber and had been recently released from prison. The revelation, however, seemed not to faze the French president as he advised the ex-convict to move forward and contribute to the reconstruction of the hurricane-stricken island.

En visite à Saint-Martin, Emmanuel Macron fait la morale à un jeune braqueur pic.twitter.com/f3WOjRtAfr — BFMTV (@BFMTV) 30 сентября 2018 г.

The image of the trio immediately went viral, generating heated debates among social media users as well as fellow politicians.

TWEET: “There is almost nothing left. Only shreds of dignity that are lost in the night of vulgarity. The president's suit has become far too big.”

Il ne reste quasiment rien. Que des lambeaux de dignité qui se perdent dans la nuit de la vulgarité. Le costume de président est devenu bien trop large. #Macron pic.twitter.com/RROb3ZvB74 — Robert Ménard (@RobertMenardFR) 30 сентября 2018 г.

TWEET: “What amazes me in this picture is that Macron didn’t demand that these two young men be properly dressed. He is the President of the Republic and must be received with some respect… Everything is debased.”

Ce qui me sidère dans cette photo est que Macron n'ait pas exigé que ces deux jeunes soient correctement vêtus. Il est le président de la République et doit être reçu avec certains égards, une correction élémentaire. Tout est abaissé. pic.twitter.com/QpXKjNeCXe — Gabriel Robin (@gabirobfrance) 30 сентября 2018 г.

TWEET: “We’ve touched rock bottom. I can’t bear seeing the presidential post be debased with so much flippancy. I am now convinced of the moral incapacity of the head of state to fulfill his duties. Emmanuel #Macron must draw all the consequences.”

On touche le fond!

Je ne supporte plus de voir la fonction présidentielle rabaissée avec autant de désinvolture.

Je suis convaincu désormais de l’incapacité morale du chef de l’État à exercer sa charge.

Emmanuel #Macron doit en tirer toutes les conséquences.#Démission pic.twitter.com/cAMf334Icz — Karim Ouchikh (@OuchikhKarim) 30 сентября 2018 г.

The leader of the right-wing party National Rally, Marine Le Pen, was also among those who expressed indignation via Twitter:

“Words cannot express our indignation. France certainly does not deserve that. It is unforgivable!” she tweeted.

On ne trouve même plus de mots pour exprimer notre indignation.

La France ne mérite certainement pas cela. C’est impardonnable! MLP pic.twitter.com/Lvf2k8cO8S — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) 30 сентября 2018 г.

Some social media users have recalled the story of the French teen schooled by Macron for using a diminutive of his first name, Manu. Macron didn’t hesitate to dress down the kid in front of the crowd and dozens of cameras, and demanded that the boy call him “Mr. President.”

TWEET: "You must behave. You do not call me Manu, you call me Mr. President.”

« Tu dois te comporter comme il faut. Tu m’appelles pas Manu, tu m’appelles Monsieur le Président » #Macron pic.twitter.com/2At2JzJGqY — Valérie Boyer (@valerieboyer13) 30 сентября 2018 г.

TWEET: “I still hope that #Macron found it less familiar than calling him ‘Manu’…”

J'espère quand même que #Macron a trouvé ça moins familier que de l'appeler "Manu"… pic.twitter.com/FVsxcmL2hS — 👤SniperDeDroite🛎️ (@SniperDeDroite) 30 сентября 2018 г.

This teenager dared to address Macron with his first name. Macron threw a tantrum and asked him to call him president Macron.

This weekend however he had no issue to do a selfie with half naked criminal thoughs. pic.twitter.com/6CBwc5fp8a — NoDeSi (@6NOD3SI) 1 октября 2018 г.

Another netizen apparently decided to steer clear of politics, instead turning to jokes and suggested that the French president was set to drop a fiery album:

Macron is about to drop a🔥album pic.twitter.com/Ad4vJzia0c — benji 🌐 (@SaintNaething) 1 октября 2018 г.

Responding to the fierce backlash, Macron defended himself saying that he “loved every child of the Republic, no matter how foolish they are.”