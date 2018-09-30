Historian Reportedly Finds Lost City of Atlantis on Phantom Island Near Ireland

The island which may house the ruins of the lost city was marked on virtually all 16th and 17th century maps of the region, but was later stricken off as an error.

A British historian named Matt Sibson has announced that he may have deduced the location of the mythical city of Atlantis, which, if his theory is to be believed, was situated off the coast of Ireland.

As Sibson explained in an exclusive interview to The Daily Star, the enigmatic lost city described in Plato’s “The Republic” could’ve been located on Frisland – a phantom island which appeared on virtually all of the maps of the North Atlantic from the 1560s through the 1660s, and was regarded as an error.

"It was shown in so many maps in the 16th and 17th century and then it disappeared – it can't be a mistake. It is located northwest of Ireland and there are a number of smaller islands around it. And it can still be seen on modern mapping tools under the sea, close to the Faroe Islands," Sibson told the newspaper. "It ticks a lot of boxes in terms of location, the fact that it is sunk and was above sea-level at one time."

He did admit, however, that his discovery also raises a number of questions.

"Some people do point out that there was 2km of ice there, but there is a gap of more than a thousand years where the ice had melted between 14,700BC and 12,900BC,” he said.

The historian also noted that Plato wrote about elephants in Atlantis, theorizing that the Ancient Greek philosopher might have been referring to wooly mammoths instead.