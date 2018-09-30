'Don’t F**k With Pakistan': SM Ablaze as Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched by 'Refugee'

The "Mean Girls" star has gotten into a nightmare sequel of her hit “Parent Trap” as she livestreamed herself following adults and children she described as Syrian refugees. She accused a woman of human trafficking and speaking gibberish, distantly reminiscent of Arabic, until the woman got into fight with her and left the celebrity in tears.

Social media users are guessing what got into actress Lindsay Lohan this time as her recent Instagram video, which she’s deleted from her account, circulates online.

The infamous Hollywood starlet, whose name has been seen more often in scandalous headlines rather than in movie releases lately, had livestreamed an incident in an unnamed town, which some outlets reported to be Moscow, although the weather as well as car plates don’t correspond to Russian ones.

2018 version of Parent Trap, staring Lindsay Lohan pic.twitter.com/PoVQNIKIfc — travis (@T_Kameren) 29 сентября 2018 г.

​On the video, Lohan approached a woman, dressed in a black Muslim gown, with children, sitting on the ground, who she described as Syrian refugees, who “need help” in her own words. She invited the children to her hotel and fell over the mother, saying she “should not have them on the floor, you should be a hard-working woman and you should be doing what you can for your children, so they have a better life.”

READ MORE: Germany Willing to Send $116Mln Euros to UNHCR to Help Syrian Refugees — FM

While the family tried to escape her, she kept on going after them, filming the chase and accusing the woman of trafficking the kids, “ruining Arabic culture,” and murmuring words reminiscent of Arabic, finally concluding “Don’t f**k with Pakistan.”

As she seemed to take some of the boys, the woman apparently punched her (in the face, as some outlets suggested) and hurried away. Lohan remained standing and crying and told her followers that she’s scared and shocked, and she just wanted to save the kids.

The incident immediately drew the attention of the media and netizens, who responded with a storm of comments, ranging from sharp criticism to jokes and calls for compassion.

Some tried to guess what pushed Lohan towards such an outburst.

Lindsay Lohan’s nose when she does cocaine pic.twitter.com/KwWVVcUVDu — PARIS SLAYS UR FAV (@ParisSlaysUrFav) 30 сентября 2018 г.

​There were those who were not surprised, while others struggled to get used to the reality with “kidnapper” Lohan.

When I saw Lindsay Lohan trending I knew it had to be bad and then I actually found out why… pic.twitter.com/AoOCnhCnc3 — Sarah (@Sarahflo93) 29 сентября 2018 г.

​https://twitter.com/Sarahflo93/status/1046055741893857286

Others slammed the actress and those who felt for her, dubbing it an example of white privilege.

People sympathising with lindsay lohan racially harassing a family & attempting to abduct a child saying “maybe shes in a bad place” is the ultimate example of white privilege. Like I don’t know how to explain that mental illness is not a sufficient excuse to steal children lmao — Scorp:igbo 🌒 (@VanessaIfeoma) 30 сентября 2018 г.

​Many gave their best variants of “Lohan stealing kids” plots.

lindsay lohan clinging onto my car door after thinking my bag of groceries is a child in need pic.twitter.com/NZLZVZplAi — PARIS SLAYS UR FAV (@ParisSlaysUrFav) 30 сентября 2018 г.

kids running away from lindsay lohan pic.twitter.com/e1SwWi0RCk — 𖤐 r 𖤐 (@risnardoe) 30 сентября 2018 г.

Why won’t lindsay lohan swoop down and take me into her wings and save ME from this cruel world — Devon (@leathershirts) 29 сентября 2018 г.