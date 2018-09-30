Register
16:52 GMT +330 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US actress Lindsay Lohan. (File)

    'Don’t F**k With Pakistan': SM Ablaze as Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched by 'Refugee'

    © AFP 2018 / Nicholas KAMM
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The "Mean Girls" star has gotten into a nightmare sequel of her hit “Parent Trap” as she livestreamed herself following adults and children she described as Syrian refugees. She accused a woman of human trafficking and speaking gibberish, distantly reminiscent of Arabic, until the woman got into fight with her and left the celebrity in tears.

    Social media users are guessing what got into actress Lindsay Lohan this time as her recent Instagram video, which she’s deleted from her account, circulates online.

    The infamous Hollywood starlet, whose name has been seen more often in scandalous headlines rather than in movie releases lately, had livestreamed an incident in an unnamed town, which some outlets reported to be Moscow, although the weather as well as car plates don’t correspond to Russian ones.

    ​On the video, Lohan approached a woman, dressed in a black Muslim gown, with children, sitting on the ground, who she described as Syrian refugees, who “need help” in her own words. She invited the children to her hotel and fell over the mother, saying she “should not have them on the floor, you should be a hard-working woman and you should be doing what you can for your children, so they have a better life.”

    READ MORE: Germany Willing to Send $116Mln Euros to UNHCR to Help Syrian Refugees — FM

    While the family tried to escape her, she kept on going after them, filming the chase and accusing the woman of trafficking the kids, “ruining Arabic culture,” and murmuring words reminiscent of Arabic, finally concluding “Don’t f**k with Pakistan.”

    As she seemed to take some of the boys, the woman apparently punched her (in the face, as some outlets suggested) and hurried away. Lohan remained standing and crying and told her followers that she’s scared and shocked, and she just wanted to save the kids.

    The incident immediately drew the attention of the media and netizens, who responded with a storm of comments, ranging from sharp criticism to jokes and calls for compassion.

    Some tried to guess what pushed Lohan towards such an outburst.

    ​There were those who were not surprised, while others struggled to get used to the reality with “kidnapper” Lohan.

    ​https://twitter.com/Sarahflo93/status/1046055741893857286
    Others slammed the actress and those who felt for her, dubbing it an example of white privilege.

    ​Many gave their best variants of “Lohan stealing kids” plots.

    Related:

    Lindsay Lohan Allegedly Drunk in Moscow and Blew Off the Russian Talk Show
    Lindsay Lohan for US President in 2020?
    Transmissions from a Lone Star: Celebrity Death Match: Andrei Tarkovsky vs. Lindsay Lohan
    Tags:
    Syrian refugee, twitter reactions, refugee, viral, Twitter, Instagram, Lindsay Lohan, Moscow, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse