'I Touch Myself' Video With Topless Serena Williams Sets Social Media on Fire

In the new clip, which has already been viewed about 1.5 million times, Serena Williams appears naked in front of the camera, only covering her breasts with her hands and singing a version the Divinyls’ hit song "I Touch Myself."
According to the 23-time Grand Slam champ, this performance was dedicated to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, October 2018; she wanted to remind women to self-check regularly, although it wasn’t an easy act for her.
“Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key — it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that,” she wrote on Instagram.
The video was recorded amid the I Touch Myself Project, for which Williams has teamed up with a bra manufacturer. It honors celebrated diva Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer.
The video has made a splash on Instagram and other social media outlets, leaving some netizens “almost in tears.”
You sing beautifully. I'm almost in tears.— The Jamael (@TheJamael) 29 сентября 2018 г.
Some were encouraged to share their stories.
Inspiring. Thank u Serena. I've lost family to Breast Cancer. This is IMPORTANT!— Kels (@zaynlove2016) 29 сентября 2018 г.
Same. Lost my mom and my sister. Miss and love them.— malexander (@MiMiAlexander31) 29 сентября 2018 г.
Thanks for the reminder!! 22 years after a diagnosis of invasive, aggressive, metastatic #breastcancer I'm still cancer free!! #stillshoutinovahere 🙌🏾#cookinupgoodhealth 🎀 pic.twitter.com/8GFGgvffqu— Donna Green Goodman, MPH (@stillshoutin) 29 сентября 2018 г.
And promised to touch themselves in response.
Beautiful message and voice!! I promise to touch myself this October— Zenande Matikinz (@ZenC_Mee) 29 сентября 2018 г.
There were those who were surprised to know that Williams can dominate outside the tennis court.
And you can sing too— 😂 (@jamiepatrice60) 29 сентября 2018 г.
Wow! Serena sings too. What an amazing person.💖🌅💕— KLIGGETTONI (@KLIGGETTONI) 29 сентября 2018 г.
Beautiful! How can you be such an amazing tennis player and also be blessed with such a gorgeous voice? 😍— Helen (@sugarspiceuk) 29 сентября 2018 г.
