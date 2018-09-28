Alyssa Milano's 'Death Stare' at Kavanaugh Hearings Takes Internet by Storm

Her icy glare aside, Milano also attracted considerable attention on social media due to the outfit she wore while attending the hearing.

Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano took social media by storm after she attended the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday.

As Kavanaugh was giving his testimony during the hearing, many Twitter users took note of Milano seated behind him, and of her facial expression as the actress focused her "death stare," as some people put it, on the man.

Haha! I LOVE this pic! Right over his shoulder watching his every move. We see you Queen @Alyssa_Milano and we thank you for continuing to fight! #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/jJk4Qv3BbK — Jason Pollock (@Jason_Pollock) 27 сентября 2018 г.

These shots of @Alyssa_Milano glaring at Kavanaugh right now are giving me life. #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/Dbd9dfrF8k — Amee KavaNOPE Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) 27 сентября 2018 г.

​A number of social media users, however, weren’t thrilled about Milano’s presence and were quick to voice their displeasure.

While watching #KavanaughHearings, we put a post it over @Alyssa_Milano’s very strategically placed face. We’ve all see enough of you, too much of you. Go away @Alyssa_Milano. pic.twitter.com/fFrvGPwsVz — Sbekker (@TutuSweetBallet) 27 сентября 2018 г.

​Milano’s appearance at the hearing also caused a Twitter storm due to the "revealing" low-cut dress she wore while in attendance.

On Thursday on Capitol Hill, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegation that Brett Kavanaugh, a US Supreme Court nominee, attempted to rape her during a 1982 high school party.

During the hearing, Kavanaugh, who denies all allegations against him, shouted at Democrats on the committee, accusing the lawmakers of trying to sabotage his nomination, and broke into tears while explaining how the said allegation hurt his family.