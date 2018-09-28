Pop Star Ariana Grande Disturbs Fans With Weepy Tweets

The singer, who has recently had to come to grips with the death of her ex-boyfriend and a suicide bomb attack which left 22 victims dead outside her concert, has posted a series of emotional messages on her Twitter account. She told followers earlier that she needs some time out to heal.

Twenty-five-year-old singer Ariana Grande has worried fans with an outburst of plaintive tweets this week. Her series of Twitter posts started with an emotional confession.

everything will be okay — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 22 сентября 2018 г.

i love u so v much — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 22 сентября 2018 г.

​Later she went downhill, posting what some took as cries for help.

can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 27 сентября 2018 г.

i’m so tired pls — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 27 сентября 2018 г.

​They didn’t reveal much, but puzzled and disturbed followers, many of whom left compassionate messages.

Pls take your time. Take time to heal. Your health and happiness are the most important. We’ll always be there for you. We’ll never leave. We have your back. We’re praying for you. — Keiko Mayeda (@KeikoMayeda) 28 сентября 2018 г.

My 5 year old asks for Ariana Grande hair every single morning! She thinks you’re pretty amazing! Hope your day gets better 😊 pic.twitter.com/IvsrZT2df2 — Jes (@happy_mom_life) 28 сентября 2018 г.

thinking of you 💗 take all the time you need — you’ve graced us with a lifetime supply of art already ✨ — Jordan Doww (@JordanDoww) 27 сентября 2018 г.

​Some advised her to take a break from social media and detox.

baby girl just take some time from social media and detox and focus on making you happy bc that’s so important. we love you so much — david (@homesweethomo) 28 сентября 2018 г.

Omgg I'm praying. Im sorry 😭😭😭😭 I just want everything to be better for you — Anu Ghataore (@AnuGhataore) 28 сентября 2018 г.

​Grande later thanked her follower for the support and love they shared.

ty for loving me sm i do not deserve it — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 27 сентября 2018 г.

ily — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 27 сентября 2018 г.

​In September she announced that she was going to take "much needed time to heal and mend" because of the "events of the past couple of years." At the beginning of this month, her ex-boyfriend rapper MC Miller allegedly died from an overdose, and the following week she backed out from the Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, which she was to attend with her fiancé, comedian Pete Davidson.

She has also been battling with the psychological aftermath of the suicide bomb attack that was launched outside the Arena during her concert in Manchester in 2017, as she told the Vogue earlier this year.

That attack left 22 people dead and dozens more injured. UK police identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the individual they suspect of having perpetrated the attack.