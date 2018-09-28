'Not Dancing?' UK PM May Sends Twitter in Meltdown With NY Policemen Photo Op

The British Prime Minister turned a snag in her plans to depart New York for London into a PR stunt, when she invited local policemen aboard her staff bus, which had broken down, to pose for a photo after they helped her delegation get to the airport.

Theresa May has had a rocky finish to her visit to the United Nations Headquarters in New York, as her flight was delayed due to a bus carrying her staff breaking down on their way to the airport.

According to the media reports, the bus, carrying 11 of Downing Street’s top aides, broke down by the highway. Not only did it block two lanes, according to The Sun’s report, it also made the Prime Minister wait for her staffers, including deputy national security advisor Christian Turner, head of operations Richard Jackson and senior spin doctors, as the plane reportedly left 45 minutes behind schedule.

Reportedly pressed by their boss, who set a several-minute deadline and promised to leave without them, the stranded team was helped out by the NYPD. According to one of the staffers in need, cited by Sky News, officers spotted them standing by the highway with cars flying by at speeds over 60 km/h. They waited for a police escort, which rushed to the airport, making it there in time for their flight. When they arrived, Theresa May took the chance to thank the officers and take a selfie with them.

You say you want a photo of Theresa May posing on her plane with the NYPD? Taken last night at JFK airport after the police officers rescued some of May’s aides stranded en route to the flight home from the UN assembly when their minibus broke down. pic.twitter.com/odt8pAUgjw — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) 27 сентября 2018 г.

​The media cited a government source saying: “New York’s finest rescued the PM’s team from the side of the freeway and got us to the runway for the flight home. Just another way to deepen the special relationship, and we’re very grateful for their help.”

The photo was posted online and got a sarcastic response on Twitter.

Them cops like "Damn, that Queen of England walks weird" — Pavlo Marx (@DamienDown112) 27 сентября 2018 г.

Nice bit of bumlicking, before you go full throttle at the Tory conference. — Matthew Feeney (@mf3941) 27 сентября 2018 г.

​Some missed her latest moves.

​Others used an opportunity to trash her and her political alliance.