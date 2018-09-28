WATCH Baseball Fans Cheer On Rat Attempting to Jump Over Wall at Chicago Game

The rodent regaled fans at Wrigley Field when he tried to jump from the fencing surrounding the famed baseball diamond onto an outer wall.

Chicago-based photographer Will Byington filmed how Chicago Cubs fans cheered on "Wrigley Rat" instead of their home team, which was playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

At first, the rat didn't make it, compelling the fans to pity the Chicago native. But, being fans, and used to the task of providing encouragement, they started shouting: “Jump, jump!” and “You can do it!”

According to a study reported by USA Today in July, Chicago is the "rat capital" of America, "with a total of 50,963 rat complaints in 2017 compared to 32,855 in 2014, an increase of 55%."

When the #WrigleyRallyRat gets the biggest cheer of the night? I think it was rigged by the piRATes! It’s been a rough game! @barstoolsports @BarstoolBigCat @Deadspin @SarahSpain pic.twitter.com/H8PrgnLqtI — Will Byington (@willbyington) September 26, 2018

When the rat finally jumped, the fans rejoiced as if their team had won. But no, they lost.