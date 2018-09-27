Abramovich’s Rumored Ex-Crush Gets in Legal Battle for Custody Over Her Son

A Russian singer and writer who claims that Abramovich fell in love with her at school, has gained over 100,000 followers on Instagram with snaps in lingerie and topless beach photos. However, some reports claim that her social media activities may now cost the 52-year-old custody of her teenage son.

Singer Natalia Shturm, who became famous in the 90s with a pop hit and books about her relations with one of the world’s richest persons, Russian tycoon and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, has been making headlines recently because of a legal dispute with her ex-husband Igor Pavlov.

She and the businessman, whom she divorced more than a decade ago, have shared custody of their son Arseniy since then, but now her ex-husband wants to raise the 13-year-old boy without her help. He has sued his celebrity ex-wife, insisting that the singer should also pay alimony to him.

The trial is under way with the next session scheduled for October. One of the main Russian broadcasters, NTV, citing sources in show business, reported that Shturm’s social media activities may be behind her ex-husband’s wish to demand full custody of their son. The 52-year-old celebrity has recently gained more than 100k followers on Instagram, where she prefers to demonstrate her top shape in all its glory.

However, a year ago Shturm claimed that Pavlov, who provided for her and their son after the break-up and paid for his private school in one of Moscow's elite Rublevka suburbs, had repeatedly beaten her. The man replied by insisting that “she loved only herself and money.”

Shturm made her name as a singer in the 90s with the pop hit “School romance,” later she went on to write books. In one of them, as well as in numerous interviews, she revealed that Russian tycoon Roman Abromovich was in love with her when they were at school, but she didn’t see him in a romantic light and friend-zoned him.

