Prank VIDEO Shows Penis-Looking Chinese Skyscraper Shoot Out Fireworks

While the initial intent behind the newly opened Media Center in China’s Guangxi was to model the terraced landscape that the southwestern province is famous for, media and locals spotted a somewhat unfortunate resemblance.

As Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations kicked off last night in China’s Guangxi, local residents couldn’t help but ridicule the newly erected Media Center, which bears an uncanny resemblance to a huge penis and testicles.

Some users digitally altered a now-viral video, adding some fireworks to the top of the phallic-looking edifice as if it were ejaculating heart-shaped rockets.

After the video became an instant hit on social media, with many believing that it was real, a spokesman for the Guangxi Broadcasting and Television Network Company weighed in, dismissing it as a “fake.”

“We turned on the lights on the façade of the building and it showed the image of the moon. Some web users photoshopped extra lights, others photoshopped fireworks and fountains onto it.”