15:03 GMT +325 September 2018
    Jim Carrey attends the LA Premiere of Kidding at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.

    'Entitled Little Sh*t': Jim Carrey Cartoon Lashes Out at 'Injustice Kavanaugh'

    © AP Photo / Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
    Viral
    100

    Two women have already come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, prompting mass protests against his nomination near the US Capitol building earlier this week.

    Comedian Jim Carrey has weighed in on the scandal around Brett Kavanaugh, having tweeted a cartoon of the Supreme Court nominee wearing a mask over his face, after Deborah Ramirez became the second woman to accuse him of sexually assaulting her at a Yale dorm party.

    READ MORE: 'I'm With Him All the Way' — Trump on US Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh

    The tweet has received mixed reactions, with many supporting Carrey and thanking him for raising public awareness:

    Many others, however, maintained the “innocent until proven guilty” line, suggesting that the allegations should be corroborated:

    Some doubted the story of the first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, who failed to remember the details of their allegedly unpleasant encounter:

    There were those who attacked Carrey by recalling that his ex-girlfriend had killed herself:

    This is not the first drawing of Kavanaugh in Carrey’s “portfolio”: last week he tweeted another cartoon, alluding to the allegation by Christine Blasey Ford, who claimed that the Supreme Court Justice had sexually assaulted her back in the 1980s at a high-school party.

    READ MORE: Several Arrested in Protests Against SCOTUS Nominee Kavanaugh at US Capitol

    While Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh pushed her into a bedroom, held her down and groped her, keeping her from leaving the room before she eventually managed to escape, Deborah Ramirez claimed that Kavanaugh had exposed himself to her at a party at Yale.

    ‘I Was a Virgin’ – Kavanaugh

    In a recent statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh has flatly rejected both allegations of sexual misconduct:

    “These are smears, pure and simple. And they debase our public discourse. But they are also a threat to any man or woman who wishes to serve our country. Such grotesque and obvious character assassination – if allowed to succeed – will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from service,” he said.

    Most recently, Kavanaugh defended himself in an interview with Fox News Channel’s “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” claiming that he was a virgin throughout high school and college.

    “We’re talking about an allegation of sexual assault. I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone. I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter… The girls from the schools I went to, and I, were friends,” he said.

    While Kavanaugh and Ford are expected to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, US President Donald Trump defended his Supreme Court nominee:

    “There’s a chance that this could be one of the single most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate but I am with Judge Kavanaugh… In my opinion, it’s totally political.”

