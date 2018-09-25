No Butts: Belgian Politician Luc Anus Banned From Facebook for 'Offensive' Name

When 26-year-old Luc Anus decided to stand as a council candidate in Lobbes in Belgium’s Wallonia region, he probably didn’t expect that he’d be barred from using his real name on Facebook because it violated the social media platform’s regulations.

The Socialist Party candidate, Luc Anus, was sharing his campaign ideas on Facebook when it turned out that his last name was deemed too offensive and didn’t comply with the community guidelines.

“Facebook just does not accept my name,” he said.

The move prompted Luc Anus to adjust his surname to “Anu” on Facebook so that he could continue his online campaign – and he has received much backing, with some users saying that he should be proud of his name.

Even though his rather unfortunate name has made him a subject of jibes, he has nonchalantly dismissed all the mockery, saying that he could deal with such comments.

Unsurprisingly, the cheeky Facebook censors’ decision has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with some calling Luc “the butt of too many jokes”:

The butt of too many jokes. — Bill Burrell (@BillBurrell68) 24 сентября 2018 г.

I think he's getting a bit of a bum deal here. — Dennis Thomas (@Denfor7s) 24 сентября 2018 г.