'Little Boss Lady' Blows Away Soccer Star, Fans With Powerful Anthem Performance

Just before LA Galaxy took on Seattle Sounders on Sunday, striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was seen beaming as he listened to the seven-year-old Malea Emma perform a version of the Star Spangled Banner.

The young singer won a competition run by the Los Angeles soccer club to sing the national anthem before the game. Following the match, Zlatan Ibrahimovic posted a video of the performance on his Twitter page and praised the young singer, saying that she was the "MVP of the game."

MVP of the game! https://t.co/eZ2WdQsVN7 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2018

LA Galaxy striker was joined by commentators online, calling on sports clubs in the US have children instead of celebrities perform the national anthem.

Incredible. We should have children exclusively singing the national anthem at sporting events. 100 times more powerful than some B list celebrity trying to reinvent the song for their own vanity. — Dan Tuleta (@DanTuleta) September 24, 2018

Little boss lady 🙌🏼 — Christine Cupo (@CCupo) September 24, 2018

❤️How is there enough air in that little diaphragm? pic.twitter.com/XtpTsaiZgy — Christine Tucci (@MrsTucciAngell) September 24, 2018​

Malea responded to the striker's tweet with a related emoji and got to meet the LA Galaxy player after the match.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 18th goal of the season as LA Galaxy beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0.