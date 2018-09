Stunning Russian Athlete Runs Moscow Marathon in Medieval Chainmail (PHOTOS)

Nearly 30,000 people took to the streets of the Russian capital to participate in its biggest annual running event, the Absolute Moscow Marathon, on Sunday.

Russian Crossfit athlete Tatiana Guseva was among those who embarked on the grueling 42.2-km run through Moscow on Sunday.

Having found a perfect way to challenge herself, Guseva picked an extraordinary outfit for her mission: unlike her fellow runners, she was sporting medieval chainmail, which weighs 7 kg.

Keeping her nearly 24k followers updated on her progress via Instagram stories, the co-founder of a crossfit studio has revealed that the first 10 kilometers went perfectly; she even managed to keep the pace at 6.39 minutes per kilometer.

Even though she felt a drastic change of spirit after the 20-km mark and was overwhelmed by the heavy weight of the chain armor as she suffered from leg cramps and back pain, she managed to cover the distance in 5 hours and 25 minutes.