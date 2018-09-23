Chinese Robotics Firm Unveils World's First 3D-Printed Moving Sex Cyborg (VIDEO)

A leading Chinese sexbot company has sought to develop the world’s first commercially viable doll, which will be able to move autonomously.

A team of engineers at the robotics firm, DS Doll, has used 3D printing technologies to create the new parts of an AI-empowered sex doll; the company has released a somewhat creepy video featuring a futuristically-looking skeleton of a full body movement android.

According to the firm's representatives, the first prototype of the new generation sex machine with a moveable head, body, arms and legs, is almost complete.

Speaking with Daily Star Online, DS Doll’s chief development officer Qiao Wu revealed that they had used “metal parts” created by a 3D printer to make the skeleton.

“One day, we hope the robot can be used in etiquette, presentations, human companionship, front desk services and other areas. For a sex doll, a robot head is okay, but our robot will be a service robot. We want it to move all of its body. We hope our robot will not only have a sex function, but can help and serve people in the future as well.”

Thanks to the 3D printing technology, DS Doll is able to make sex robot replicas of humans by scanning their body into the software.

The robotic heads attached to sex doll bodies will supposedly cost between £3,785 and £4,177 for the premium range.