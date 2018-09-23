Russian Female MMA Fighter Under Fire for Confessing She Doesn't Eat Meat

Instagram-famous MMA fighter Anastasia Yankova has shared a beautiful picture of herself standing next to a cow to explain the reason why she stopped eating meat.

The Russian female MMA fighter, Anastasia Yankova, has landed in hot water after she shed light on her nutrition and love of animals, having highlighted that it’s been 8 years since she quit eating meat.

The caption to the picture has caused mixed reactions among some of her 228k Instagram followers, who penned comments such as:

“Cosmetics, animal tests, clothing and accessories are made from animals. Everything that we consume most often harms animals. So this is pure hypocrisy to say that you do not eat meat because you love animals,” “You’ll be mad as hell! That’s why you are constantly fighting; because you are hungry and you want some meat,” or “Okay, then how do you make up for carbohydrates and proteins to have strength for your workouts?”

Yankova's career in MMA started in 2013; she boasted five wins before suffering her first loss to a British challenger, Kate Jackson at Bellator 200 in May 2018 in London.