Kendall Jenner Teases Nude Ambition in Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Snaps (PHOTOS)

Slightly over a year ago, the supermodel from the Kardashian clan, Kendall Jenner, announced that she was joining Adidas as an official ambassador for the sportswear brand.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner has shared a series of snaps promoting her own pair of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Tripe White sneakers – the result of a fruitful partnership between Adidas and Kanye West’s incredibly popular line.

The 22-year-old supermodel has probably chosen the best way to showcase the most-sought-after sneakers, having paired them with a gray tee and high-cut Calvin Klein undies while sprawling out across the bed.

Having cropped out her head from the photos, Kendall preferred to flash other parts instead – and even though she disabled the comment section, nearly 3.7 million likes speak louder than any words.

Her little sister, Kylie, who recently graced Forbes' cover as the youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her fast-growing makeup brand, has also demonstrated her commitment to the sportswear juggernaut by posing in the white sneakers from her brother-in-law’s line.

In a rare turn of events, her promo was much less revealing than Kendall’s: