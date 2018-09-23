Kendall Jenner Teases Nude Ambition in Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Snaps (PHOTOS)

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner has shared a series of snaps promoting her own pair of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Tripe White sneakers – the result of a fruitful partnership between Adidas and Kanye West’s incredibly popular line.
The 22-year-old supermodel has probably chosen the best way to showcase the most-sought-after sneakers, having paired them with a gray tee and high-cut Calvin Klein undies while sprawling out across the bed.
Her little sister, Kylie, who recently graced Forbes' cover as the youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her fast-growing makeup brand, has also demonstrated her commitment to the sportswear juggernaut by posing in the white sneakers from her brother-in-law’s line.
In a rare turn of events, her promo was much less revealing than Kendall’s:
