WATCH Ivanka Trump Blush as Russian Cosmonaut Showers Her With Compliments

US President Donald Trump's most beloved senior adviser, his daughter Ivanka ,visited NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and its Mission Control Center on September 20, where she revealed that the cosmonauts on board the International Space Station had “her dream job.”

Ivanka Trump went on a tour of the Johnson Space Center on Thursday, where she had an unexpected phone conversation with a Russian cosmonaut aboard the International Space Station.

Oleg Artemyev, who was on the other end of the line, didn't hesitate to seize the moment to compliment the US first daughter, visibly making her blush:

"I think you are a very kind and nice person. When I see you on the TV channel and the news, my mood improves and rises," he said.

Smiling and laughing, Ivanka warmly thanked the cosmonaut: “Well, that’s very kind of you to say, thank you very much! Thank you, Oleg!”

Artemyev's passionate admiration for Ivanka was met with mixed reactions on social media; while some shared his opinion…

…others were not as impressed by president Trump's daughter: