'To Hell With Reagan': Twitter in Stitches Over Soviet Jokes Declassified by CIA

A number of Twitter users wondered why CIA would deem it necessary to classify a collection of jokes from the other side of the Iron Curtain.

The US Central Intelligence Agency has recently declassified another cache of Cold War era documents which includes a list of Soviet jokes compiled by American agents in USSR.

While the list was originally addressed to the agency’s deputy director, it was allegedly circulated among senior White House officials, and one of the jokes even made it to then-President Ronald Reagan himself, according to The Daily Mail.

The joke goes as follows: "An American tells a Russia that the United States is so free that he can stand outside the White House and yell "to hell with Ronald Reagan. The Russian replies: 'That's nothing, I can stand outside the Kremlin and yell "to hell with Ronald Reagan too!"

Some social media users were amused by this development, taking a trip down the memory lane and sharing what other Soviet period jokes they could remember on Twitter.

Question to Radio Jerevan: “What is a herring?” Radio Jerevan answers “A whale that has gone through socialism.” — Juha Moisio (@MoisioJuha) 22 сентября 2018 г.

Why do Ladas have rear window defrosters?

To warm your hands when you're pushing them. — Brad Stark (@bradleystark) 20 сентября 2018 г.

3 detained in prison. —I shouted down with Gomulka —I shouted hurrah Gomulka. —I am Gomulka — Iiro Koppinen (@IiroKoppinen) 21 сентября 2018 г.

​Others however wondered why CIA would want to classify these jokes in the first place.

Why the hell would that ever be classified. The Federal government is out of control with classifying things from their own citizens. — Paul Parker (@Atlpwparker) 20 сентября 2018 г.

Oh snap! CIA wrote a "Chukcha" joke!?! They better re-classify that one — Bahram Niknia (@NikniaLaw) 21 сентября 2018 г.