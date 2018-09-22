Best of the Best: F1 Car, Superbike, Private and Fighter Jets Rival in One Race

The breathtaking race took place as part of Turkey's first aerospace and technology festival, Teknofest, which managed to unite thousands of people at Istanbul's new international airport.

Red Bull’s Formula 1 car competed against the superpowerful F-16 fighter jet, luxurious private jet and a superbike, Kawasaki H2R, which is dubbed the world's fastest.

In addition, Aston Martin New Vantage, Tesla P100DL and Lotus Evora GT 430 competed in the race showing off their full potential.

Despite heavy-weight rivals, the smallest vehicle on the extravagant track, a superbike Kawasaki, has been victorious and came first.