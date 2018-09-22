The Youngest Female Judo World Champion in History (PHOTOS)

The young judoka’s ascension involved her taking on both the reigning Olympic champion and the defending world champion.

Daria Bilodid, a 17-year-old judoka from Ukraine, became the youngest judo world champion ever as she took the 2018 World Judo Championships in Baku by storm.

During the tournament, Bilodid faced the reigning Olympic champion Paula Pareto from Argentina before eventually facing the defending world champion, Japan’s Funa Tonaki, during the final match.

Daria Bilodid defeated defending world champion Tonaki Funa by ippon with her trademark o-uchi-gari to claim gold.

​"I can’t believe this, no words needed, I am very happy. For me it was a very important fight. And very big pressure from Tonaki because she lost to me twice and I knew that she really wanted to win, she worked for it, so for me it was really big pressure. I am so glad that I could do it," Bilodid said, as quoted by Euronews.