VIDEO of GOT7's Jackson Defending Fan Girl Goes Viral

The K-Pop boy band GOT7 was en route the KBS TV station in Seoul for the filming of the "Music Bank" show when one of the members – Jackson – was surrounded by fans.

Jackson Wang, a Hong Kong rapper and a member of the South Korean boy band GOT7, caught the public's attention while on his way to the local TV station for work. The K-Pop star was surrounded by fan girls when an unknown guy appeared. The man allegedly pushed one of the girls and Jackson just could not stay on the sidelines. "You shouldn't push women like that," the artist said, addressing the perpetrator. Later, Jackson had addressed him once more: "Don't push the girls like that, okay?" A video of the incident, which appeared online, immediately went viral.

I though it was impossible for me to fall for him more than I already do BUT I JUST DID



HOW COULD ONE NOT LOVE JACKSON WANG HOW??!!! #JacksonWang #GOT7 pic.twitter.com/upcRbrOcZa — 「 ℘resent: ცee 」 (@baebeebird) September 21, 2018

Fans have noted Jackson's manliness and how his behavior changes when he's serious. Dozens of comments appeared on social media responding to the situation:

jackson looking for the girl and double check if she’s okay ㅠㅠ #GOT7 #잭슨 pic.twitter.com/WpNh55IoIx — 왕🐶 (@0328stagram) September 21, 2018

Jackson Wang trends #1 on Pan & now he’s on a Malaysian Newspaper too! He’s such a genuine person, the world recognizes it👏🏻 #got7



Newspaper talks about him standing up for the girl who was pushed. pic.twitter.com/HTugj5URrf — present: JOSH/ JACKSON🧢 (@stanGotBangtan) September 22, 2018

People getting into got7 solely because of Jackson. Everybody say thank you Jackson pic.twitter.com/XiFvYDovPK — 💕Park Gae💕 (@marvelexo) September 21, 2018

wow got7's such a hot topic on all the korean sites i've been on todaybc of jackson getting mad at that guy who pushed and bc of jinyoung's close-up shot at music bank…



hopefully these ppl will listen to lullaby thanks — shmesm (@shmesm) September 21, 2018

People in korea asking how to become jackson fans and looking for got7 new song because of that video of jackson defending the girl went viral in korea omfggg jackson's impact — MonNy 🐝 Happy Jinyong Day 👑 (@IGOTJACKSON1) September 21, 2018

all these k-netizens wanting to hop on the Jackson train after trending on news sites… GET IN LINE. #got7 — present: JOSH/ JACKSON🧢 (@stanGotBangtan) September 22, 2018

At present, GOT7 is promoting their third studio album – "Present:You" – released on September 17 with the title track "Lullaby" topping major music charts in Asia. The album topped iTunes in 25 countries around the world.