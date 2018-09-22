WATCH Stolen Baby Meerkat Found and Returned to Perth Zoo

A baby meerkat that disappeared from Perth Zoo has been found alive.

According a spokeswoman for Perth Zoo, the one-month-old meerkat was being looked after by specialists before returning to its family.

The meerkat went missing after leaving its nest box; zoo workers had feared that it had been stolen or taken by a predator.

"He was very stressed, tired and hungry just like any bub that's been away from mum," a spokeswoman for Perth Zoo said.

Following the recovery by the Western Australia Police Force and return to Perth Zoo, our vets gave the young meerkitten a quick health check this morning!

The police have confirmed that the meerkat was stolen and said that it was found in Beverley, a small town about 130 km southeast of Perth.

"As a result of inquiries by Kensington Police, a search warrant was executed at a house in Beverley around 6:00pm [last night]," a police spokesman said.

Now zoo staff plans to determine the meerkat's sex and to choose a name for it.