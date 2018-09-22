WATCH Stolen Baby Meerkat Found and Returned to Perth Zoo

According a spokeswoman for Perth Zoo, the one-month-old meerkat was being looked after by specialists before returning to its family.
The meerkat went missing after leaving its nest box; zoo workers had feared that it had been stolen or taken by a predator.
"He was very stressed, tired and hungry just like any bub that's been away from mum," a spokeswoman for Perth Zoo said.
Following the recovery by the Western Australia Police Force and return to Perth Zoo, our vets gave the young meerkitten a quick health check this morning! 💕 pic.twitter.com/jNVRSggJDo— Perth Zoo (@PerthZoo) September 22, 2018
The police have confirmed that the meerkat was stolen and said that it was found in Beverley, a small town about 130 km southeast of Perth.
The #Perth #Zoo family is elated to have our #Meerkitten back in our care following it being illegally taken from its home. Thank you to the Western Australia #Police Force @wa_police for their great work in the recovery and to all of you for your support, it’s been a hard few days for us all. The little one is currently being reintroduced to its family, so the #meerkat mob will not be on display for the next few days. #savingwildlifetogether
"As a result of inquiries by Kensington Police, a search warrant was executed at a house in Beverley around 6:00pm [last night]," a police spokesman said.
Now zoo staff plans to determine the meerkat's sex and to choose a name for it.
