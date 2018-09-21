Register
17:48 GMT +321 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bleeding tooth fungus

    Creepy 'Bloody Brain' Fungus Baffles Denmark (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: Mette Knøsgaard‎/facebook
    Viral
    Get short URL
    330

    Even mushrooms experts were taken aback by the weird fungal growth accidentally discovered and documented by a Danish dog walker.

    A horrid-looking growth resembling a blood-soaked brain spotted at the mossy base of a tree trunk has spurred debate on a Danish mushroom appreciation page (cllick here for more photos).

    The bizarre growth, which oozed a blood-red liquid, was discovered by Præstø native Mette Knøsgaard, 39, who found the phenomenon outlandish and asked experts for their opinion.

    "I was out walking my dog in the small town where I live when I saw this brain-like thing," Knøsgaard told the tabloid daily Extra Bladet. "I was very surprised. I had never seen anything like that. I thought it might be a part of the tree. It looked so wild, so I took a picture and posted it online to learn if it was a fungus at all."

    Some mushroom aficionados identified the strange growth as a deformed ox tongue fungus, which is said to resemble a slab of raw meat. The fact that ordinary, non-mutated fungi of the same type were found elsewhere on the tree supports this version.

    Others, though, ventured that the alien fungus could be a bleeding tooth fungus, which is known for having a white cap.

    While the former is edible and is said to have a sour and somewhat sharp taste, the latter is inedible (although not toxic) and tends to form a symbiotic relationship with trees, providing them with minerals in the soil in exchange for carbon. Both are known to "bleed," that is, excrete red juice.

    While mushroom experts quarreled about the nature of the peculiar fungus, users on Ekstra Bladet's comments page on Facebook tried to poke fun at the country's lawmakers.

    "It is one of the 179 abandoned MP brains," one user wrote. To this, another one retorted that no one in Parliament ever had a brain, making it impossible to lose one.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cold-Blooded Tenants: A French Man Who Owns 400 Reptiles
    Cold-Blooded Tenants: Frenchman Owns 400 Reptiles
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse