Register
01:13 GMT +321 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British boxer Billy Joe Saunders forces a driver to strip by impersonating a cop

    WATCH: UK Boxer Billy Joe Saunders Pretends to be Cop, Forces Motorist to Strip

    © YouTube screenshot
    Viral
    Get short URL
    203

    Video has emerged for the second time this week showing British middleweight boxer Billy Joe Saunders humiliating random people.

    A video posted Thursday, but which the Sun claims may be more than two years old, shows the world champion pugilist tormenting a man pulled over on the side of the road by pretending to be a police officer who thinks the man has a weapon.

    As the video, shot from Saunders' cell phone, unfolds, Saunders in a serious tone commands the man to undo his belt, pull his pants down and remove his shirt.

    "Make no sudden movements," Saunders says with alarm. He then commands the man to remove his boxer briefs — "slowly." As the man hesitates, Saunders threatens to call for backup before asking them man to turn over and expose his rear. The man balks and Saunders walks off, cackling. The humiliated driver can be heard in the video telling the boxer to "f**k off."

    Another video emerged earlier this week of Saunders tormenting a drug addict on the sidewalk.

    As he and several friends taunt the woman by making her beg for cocaine and answer questions about herself, it suddenly dawns on Saunders that she is desperate enough to perform illicit acts, including sex, to get the drugs.

    McDonald's employee is placed in headlock by customer during violent brawl in London
    © Screenshot/Daily Mirror
    McGrapple? McDonald's Customer Puts Employee in Headlock During Brawl (VIDEO)

    As a man approaches on the sidewalk the trio are initially alarmed, but then the boxer tells the woman if she hits the man he'll give her 150 pounds' worth of crack. He eggs her on by telling her that the man is "a pedo."

    After the woman strikes the man, calling him a pedo, the man, obviously incensed but clearly confused, stands by for a moment as Saunders feigns epiphany, saying, "Oh, he's not a pedophile!"

    As the group attempts to apologize, the man yells back, and as he and the woman argue, Saunders drives off.

    While the boxer later apologized on Twitter, dismissing it as mere "banter," the British Boxing Board of Control has charged him with misconduct, and Saunders will face a hearing next week, the Star reported.

    UFC Fighter Conor McGregor
    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    WATCH UFC Fighter Verbally 'Destroy' Journalist When Asked About McGregor

    Further, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police told the Star earlier this week, "A woman is offered drugs in exchange for committing an act of violence, and potentially committing a sex act in public."

    "Officers will be looking to identify and speak to all of those who feature in this sickening video, and a full investigation will be carried out into the number of offenses that have been captured on film, including the offer to supply Class A drugs, aiding and abetting an assault, assault and public order offenses," they continued.

    Related:

    Texas Father, Son Murder Neighbor Over Trash Dispute (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
    Storm Ali: Hurricane-Force Winds Rip Through the UK and Ireland (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Russian Opera Singer Killed in Car Crash Near St. Petersburg (VIDEO)
    Deep Blue Sea: Shark Attacks Man on Boogie Board off Cape Cod (VIDEO)
    Car Rams Into Crowd in China, Killing 3 and Injuring 43 (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    police investigation, driver, drug addicts, humiliation, police officer, impersonations, video, Billy Joe Saunders, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cold-Blooded Tenants: A French Man Who Owns 400 Reptiles
    Cold-Blooded Tenants: Frenchman Owns 400 Reptiles
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse