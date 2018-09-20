Ukrainian Fitness Blogger Hypnotizes Audience With Alien-Like Eyes, Toned Body

Azerbaijani-born model Bakhar Nabieva had managed to gain millions of followers on her Instagram account, sharing photos of her sculptured physique and training routine. However, it’s not only her outstanding glutes that make netizens’ gasp.

Twenty-four-year-old fitness athlete Bakhar Nabieva, born in Azerbaijan, living in Ukraine now, has gained the title "Miss Iron Bum," Instagram fame and an impressive following of more than 2 million users with her unconventional looks.

The brunette decided to take up fitness as kids bullied her because of her skinny legs, she told The Sun tabloid.

"I decided to change the situation, I was tired of people looking at me," she told the media.

Leaping from a petite schoolgirl to a hyper-toned athlete, she has dedicated most of her posts to photos of herself and training videos.

The girl is harvesting epithets like “alien” and “devil” for her black eyes and extremely sculptured muscles.

Nabieva stated, “Either you support me or I make it happen alone, either way it’s going to happen.”