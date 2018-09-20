Like Mother, Like Daughter: Human Barbie Introduces Her 'Refined Mom' (PHOTOS)

Despite the difference in their ages, both women look so stunning and youthful that they could be mistaken for sisters.

Valeria Lukyanova, a stunning 32-year old Instagram model from Ukraine and often referred to as “human Barbie doll”, has recently introduced her subscribers to her mother, who looks just as great.

Lukyanova’s post, which features the photo of her mother wearing a bikini, captioned “Come visit the Instagram of my refined mother,” accrued over 10,800 likes.

Despite obviously being older than her daughter, Lukyanova’s mother looks almost as youthful as her daughter, prompting The Daily Star to remark that both women “share the same blonde locks and enviable figures” and could even “pass as sisters.”

Valeria Lukyanova rose to prominence due to her fabulous good looks and her uncanny resemblance to a Barbie doll.

As Lukyanova insists, she managed to achieve this result without undergoing numerous plastic surgeries, with the only “artificial” element of her looks being her breast implants.

She also once claimed in a Cosmo Q&A that she is able to speak to aliens and travel through time.