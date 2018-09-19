Register
    First lady Melania Trump attends the 6th Federal Partners in Bullying Prevention (FPBP) Summit at Health and Human Service in Rockville, Md., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018

    Obsession With Coats? Twitter Goes After Melania Trump

    The US first lady has provoked the fashion police on social media with a wool coat she chose to wear while welcoming the Polish president and his wife at the White House.

    Donald Trump’s wife Melania made a splash on social media while greeting Poland’s first couple, Andrzej Duda and Agata Kornhauser-Duda, bare-legged in a double breasted wool coat, paired with navy satin heels, despite the high temperatures and humidity in Washington, DC.

    After the July incident when Melania was mocked for opting for a yellow Gucci coat in Finland, where her husband met Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite the hot weather, her devotion to this particular type of clothing, which turned out to be yet another piece by the posh Italian designer worth $3,980, has puzzled many Twitter users. The question floated from one Tweet to another: Why is it always coats?

    The “escape” jokes couldn’t be avoided either.

    Some have suggested that the first lady is being naughty…

    And mock her hostess skills.

    However, some slammed the critics and comedians for knowing nothing about style and applauded Melania’s choice.

    Beside the buzz around her outfit on the margins of the Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki, the first lady was at the center of another “coat controversy” this summer, after she wore a designer khaki jacket with a print on the back reading: "I really don't care, do u?" as she departed to visit a migrant child center in Texas. After media and social networks exploded in outrage about the alleged "hidden message," her spokesperson Stephanie Grisham dismissed all allegations, saying it was just a piece of clothing.

    READ MORE: Advocacy Group Mocks Melania’s Jacket, Launches ‘I Really Do Care’ T-Shirt

    The US president’s wife has also been roasted for not getting dirty enough in the White House Kitchen Garden during a traditional vegetable harvesting session with schoolchildren, when she was photographed wearing a designer shirt, spotless blue-and-white Converse sneakers, and immaculate red gloves.

