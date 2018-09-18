'More H**s Than Assists in Career:' Twitter Gasps Over ex-NBA Star's 341 Lovers

Former NBA player and Detroit Pistons star Jason Maxiell and his wife took the Oprah Winfrey Network’s show Fix My Life as a last ditch effort at saving their longtime relationship, but the raw facts from the basketball star’s biography prevented this from happening.

Former Detroit Pistons player Jason Maxiell has revealed to the vast audience of the Fix My Life national television show that he has bedded 341 women before and notably during his marriage to his high school love, Brandi.

© AFP 2018 / Loic VENANCE Argento Threatens McGowan With Court Unless She Pulls Back 'Horrendous' Sex Assault 'Lies'

The basketball player and his wife turned to the show’s host, a well-known life and relationship coach, Iyanla Vanzant, asking her to help them fix the cracks forming their once happy marriage, and it ultimately appeared that Maxiell was suffering from binge drinking and sex addiction, as he opened up in a talk with Vanzant on hundreds of affairs that he had entered into without putting too much effort into it, he confessed.

In the episode, Maxiell’s wife stood up and walked out of the studio when her husband revealed to the host that he had slept with “more than 50” women in his married life alone.

READ MORE: Reports of German Clergy's Child Sex Abuse Prompt Public Uproar

She was virtually blindsided upon learning this, since her husband had reportedly earlier told her he had had sex with 8.

The saucy revelation naturally couldn’t escape the attention of the vast Twitter community, with many finding it hard to acknowledge the overwhelming numbers:

He didn’t make an All-Star team before Danny Granger, @jeskeets, but Jason Maxiell *has* produced a headline that I’m pretty sure I haven’t seen in recent NBA coverage: https://t.co/RLQXvoShvC — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) 14 сентября 2018 г.

Jason Maxiell cheated on his wife with 341 women over a 17 year period! I’m a woman & I don’t even know 341 women.



Bastard. — Tanaka (@SergeantTjay) 11 сентября 2018 г.

Jason Maxiell admitted to sleeping w/ 341 women in his life. He slept w/ more women than I had points, assist, minutes and rebounds combined my entire college career 😂😂😂 #Bearcats — Alex Meacham (@Alex_Meacham) 10 сентября 2018 г.

One user even posted a hilarious meme on the subject, stating in the caption that the “body count” was so staggering, that the broadcaster even had to beep it out. Overall, humorous comments and gif-images arrived in abundance:

When you see why Jason Maxiell is all of a sudden trending.. pic.twitter.com/AwLA8DCV6h — Bryce (@BryceWarner1) 14 сентября 2018 г.

Jason maxiell’s body count was sooooooooo fucking high they had to bleep it out #FixMyLife pic.twitter.com/zVq306lDpm — Queen 'Nell👑 (@ThePrettyHomie) 9 сентября 2018 г.

Lol Jason Maxiell had sex with 341 broads? Why he ain't just add 9 more for an even 350 lol — Calvin DeKleined (@TommyTrilfiger) 16 сентября 2018 г.

Some Twitterians even compiled tongue-in-cheek statistics over Maxiell’s career achievements and those of his personal life:

Jason Maxiell had more hoes in his marriage than steals or assists for his career https://t.co/GxNgNtVI8p — Anthony Mayes (@CornPuzzle) 9 сентября 2018 г.

Jason Maxiell —



Career stats:

10 years —

Points: 5.6

Rebounds 4.2

Assist: 0.4



Ho stats:

17 years —

341 chicks

20.05 per year — O (@Grumpy0tis) 9 сентября 2018 г.

However, most users stuck to contemplating the situation from their own perspective, and even giving tips:

🗣 Jason Maxiell said he slept with 341 women in his lifetime. I can read lips. Jesus, be an abacus and a lifetime supply of penicillin. There’s no way I would stay with anyone after they did that. No damn way. #FixMyLife pic.twitter.com/8NF0ZJdGA2 — Anonomiss ❣️ (@anonomiss_1) 9 сентября 2018 г.

Divorce him. RT @IyanlaVanzant: Former NBA star Jason Maxiell and his reality star wife, Brandi (Basketball Wives LA), have been high school sweethearts for 17 years. Today, the couple is at a breaking point. Watch #FixMyLife Saturday at 9/8c on @OWNTV pic.twitter.com/D8uTmUuu0D — Lo (@Adorelola) 8 сентября 2018 г.

Brandi recently revealed that the episode was actually shot last year and she has since shared an exclusive message to her fans with The Shade Room, stating that her focus in life has changed and she is no longer seeking to be the best wife, but an A1 mother and person. She said she is aware that her son will one day stumble upon the Fix My Life episode and “witness what the man of his life has done to his mother & how I stood by and basically did nothing.”

“I’m going to use very detail of my upbringing, my illness, my marriage, my life good or bad, to raise my child to learn how to first love & respect God, himself, women & all of God’s creations,” Brandi, who survived an ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2007, rounded off.

According to Brandi’s Instagram, she is now indeed enjoying every moment of her life, posting memorable snaps of herself in a company of her son Jason, Jr. and her friends.