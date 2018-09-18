Register
    Charlotte Hornets' Jason Maxiell (54) grabs a rebound over Indiana Pacers' Luis Scola (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015

    'More H**s Than Assists in Career:' Twitter Gasps Over ex-NBA Star's 341 Lovers

    Former NBA player and Detroit Pistons star Jason Maxiell and his wife took the Oprah Winfrey Network’s show Fix My Life as a last ditch effort at saving their longtime relationship, but the raw facts from the basketball star’s biography prevented this from happening.

    Former Detroit Pistons player Jason Maxiell has revealed to the vast audience of the Fix My Life national television show that he has bedded 341 women before and notably during his marriage to his high school love, Brandi.

    (FILES) In this file photo taken on May 19, 2018 Italian actress Asia Argento poses as she arrives for the closing ceremony and the screening of the film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France
    © AFP 2018 / Loic VENANCE
    Argento Threatens McGowan With Court Unless She Pulls Back 'Horrendous' Sex Assault 'Lies'

    The basketball player and his wife turned to the show’s host, a well-known life and relationship coach, Iyanla Vanzant, asking her to help them fix the cracks forming their once happy marriage, and it ultimately appeared that Maxiell was suffering from binge drinking and sex addiction, as he opened up in a talk with Vanzant on hundreds of affairs that he had entered into without putting too much effort into it, he confessed.

    In the episode, Maxiell’s wife stood up and walked out of the studio when her husband revealed to the host that he had slept with “more than 50” women in his married  life alone.

    READ MORE: Reports of German Clergy's Child Sex Abuse Prompt Public Uproar

    She was virtually blindsided upon learning this, since her husband had reportedly earlier told her he had had sex with 8.

    The saucy revelation naturally couldn’t escape the attention of the vast Twitter community, with many finding it hard to acknowledge the overwhelming numbers:

    One user even posted a hilarious meme on the subject, stating in the caption that the “body count” was so staggering, that the broadcaster even had to beep it out.  Overall, humorous comments and gif-images arrived in abundance:

    Some Twitterians even compiled tongue-in-cheek statistics over Maxiell’s career achievements and those of his personal life:

    However, most users stuck to contemplating the situation from their own perspective, and even giving tips:

    Brandi recently revealed that the episode was actually shot last year and she has since shared an exclusive message to her fans with The Shade Room, stating that her focus in life has changed and she is no longer seeking to be the best wife, but an A1 mother and person.  She said she is aware that her son will one day stumble upon the Fix My Life episode and “witness what the man of his life has done to his mother & how I stood by and basically did nothing.”

    “I’m going to use very detail of my upbringing, my illness, my marriage, my life good or bad, to raise my child to learn how to first love & respect God, himself, women & all of God’s creations,” Brandi, who survived an ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2007, rounded off.

     According to Brandi’s Instagram, she is now indeed enjoying every moment of her life, posting memorable snaps of herself in a company of her son Jason, Jr. and her friends.

     

     

