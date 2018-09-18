Emmy 2018 Highlights: From Big Winners & Losers to an Onstage Proposal

On Monday, the best TV productions and shows were honored at the annual Emmy Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, honoring the best of the year in TV, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The annual event was hosted by Saturday Night Live comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost.

The awards show marked a major milestone for Netflix, which for the first time ever topped HBO in terms of its total number of nominations. HBO and Netflix went head to head for the most Emmy wins, with the premium cable channel and the streaming giant eventually tying, each taking home 23 Emmys.

BIG Winners



Send the raven because the HBO's "Game of Thrones," has scooped the Emmy for outstanding drama series, with Peter Dinklage winning best supporting actor for his role as Tyrion Lannister for the third time.

GOT got the most wins of any show (9) but even some fans have grown tired of what they referred to as an “overrated dragon show”:

Boy will I be stoked as hell when #GameofThrones is over* and can't win this category every year anymore! #Emmys



I LOVE GoT. I'm just so tired now — So…I'm Watching This Show (@soimwatching) 18 сентября 2018 г.

Is Game of Thrones over, I'm tired of hearing about it and never watched #Emmys — Tim VwVoyager (@Tim__White) 18 сентября 2018 г.

I hated Game of Thrones and I'm tired of having to hide it because you all are too overprotective of your dragon show #Emmys — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) 18 сентября 2018 г.

#Emmys #EmmyAwa @TheAmericansFX got robbed, @GameOfThrones is overrated and old news! Why do people still give a shit about the quazi combination of dragons meets softcore porn?! Congrats to #billhader! — John R Flynn (@Flynndaddy2005) 18 сентября 2018 г.

wow game of thrones just won emmy for OVERRATED DRAMA SERIES 👎👎👎 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/sSoUfnCfdC — 🍎 (@Iampuneon) 18 сентября 2018 г.

The award for lead actress in a drama series went to Claire Foy for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's "The Crown," leaving her fans squealing with delight:

“I dedicate this to the next cast, the next generation. And I also dedicate this to Matt Smith.” Congratulations Claire Foy, Outstanding Lead Actress — Drama. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/7TJPvnsY6N — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) 18 сентября 2018 г.​

Delighted that Claire Foy walks away from the show fully crowned! — Jean Brassard (@Jean1Brassard) 18 сентября 2018 г.

Once Queen, ALWAYS QUEEN — (Fer)briela (@Gabi_Rezendee) 18 сентября 2018 г.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” managed to steal the show, walking away with trophies in five categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Rachel Brosnahan.

Congratulations to the outstanding, fantastic and incredibly talented cast and crew of this gem of a show. It stole my heart from the start of the first scene in the first episode. I CANNOT wait for Season Two!!! ♥️ — Kristen Dzurinko (@dzurinko) 18 сентября 2018 г.

Despite its triumph, some users appeared to not know that there was such a series:

am I the only person who didn’t even know The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was a TV show or#Emmys pic.twitter.com/lfucojCuDw — Brian Gay (@brian2596) 18 сентября 2018 г.

Me tryna figure what is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and where can I find it.#Emmys pic.twitter.com/qZFMg8nU7t — Abhishek 🅴 ⭐ (@Abhi5hekk) 18 сентября 2018 г.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” also earned accolades for Ryan Murphy for directing and creating the limited series and Darren Criss for his role as notorious serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' for winning the Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/IBwECDKRxB — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) 18 сентября 2018 г.

Congratulations to Darren Criss on his Emmy win for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series for his work in 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/4RjJHPhx49 — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) 18 сентября 2018 г.

Sandra Oh Makes History as the First Asian Best Actress Nominee



To the thrill of her fans, Sandra Oh became the first woman of Asian descent to get the nod for Best Lead Actress for a drama series, “Killing Eve”; she brought her parents to the red carpet.

Sandra Oh really brought her parents to the 57th, 58th, 60th & now 70th #Emmys & if these pictures of them together truly isn't the purest, beautiful & most special thing I don't know what is pic.twitter.com/nAoIfS2rbS — janine 1/3 • ahs8 spoilers (@farmigachastain) 18 сентября 2018 г.

Even though she didn't take the coveted statuette home, she certainly received overwhelming support from social media users, who believed that she deserved to win:

Sandra Oh's mom probably. Why are you clapping? You got snubbed. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/cWGU6Ur4zF — Sandra Oh was robbed💥 (@SandraMijuOh) 18 сентября 2018 г.

#Emmys used Sandra's name on almost everything. From the red carpet, the opening prod& her spiel to draw out everyone rooting for Sandra Oh (and all #KillingEve fans) for… nothing??!!?! pic.twitter.com/zBrHYqpAJa — janny| just a KE pan (@Bluetiful_Pan) 18 сентября 2018 г.

Unfortunately Sandra Oh didn't win the Emmy, but made history by being the first woman of Asian origin to been nominated in the category. And I hope that next year we have Ming-Na at Emmy too! They deserve the world ❤ #Emmys #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/48bB0uCBlI — bru loves nataling 🌻 (@bnawen_) 18 сентября 2018 г.

Glenn Weiss Walks Out With an Emmy… And a Fiancée

Beyond the big wins, Monday's ceremony witnessed the sweetest moment in the history of the awards show: while accepting his Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Glenn Weiss took the moment to pop the question to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen.

Meet the acceptance speech that saved the #Emmys, courtesy of the winner of Directing for a Variety Special Glenn Weiss. Not a dry eye in the house!! My house. (I am home alone.) 😪💍❤️ pic.twitter.com/DdQzjALDmf — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) 18 сентября 2018 г.

The on-stage proposal has caused an avalanche of reactions both at the Microsoft Theater and on Twitter:

During Glenn Weiss's #Emmys proposal to his girlfriend, I love how George RR Martin is just in the background thinking "did someone say wedding" pic.twitter.com/8TBnaFsxks — Emil Hofileña (@EmilHofilena) 18 сентября 2018 г.

If you win the #Emmy for Directing the #Emmys

AND

Your mama just passed away 2 wks ago

Giving your "GirlFriend'

The ring your dad gave your mom

On Live TV

Will Win You ANOTHER EMMY

🏆

Congratulations &

Best Wishes @glenn_weiss & Jan

On your #EmmyEngagement

🕊️ pic.twitter.com/dGhrBUBplG — Sheugs (@Sheugs) 18 сентября 2018 г.

Here’s what Glenn Weiss’s proposal looked like inside theater — everyone on their feet just in awe it was really happening. What’s crazy is #Oscars director used #EMMYS stage for proposal. “That was an amazing moment,” said guy behind me. “Good thing they didn’t play him off.” pic.twitter.com/cVBcNWZh2P — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) 18 сентября 2018 г.