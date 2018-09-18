Register
    The cast of Game of Thrones pose with the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018.

    Emmy 2018 Highlights: From Big Winners & Losers to an Onstage Proposal

    On Monday, the best TV productions and shows were honored at the annual Emmy Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

    The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, honoring the best of the year in TV, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The annual event was hosted by Saturday Night Live comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost.

    The awards show marked a major milestone for Netflix, which for the first time ever topped HBO in terms of its total number of nominations. HBO and Netflix went head to head for the most Emmy wins, with the premium cable channel and the streaming giant eventually tying, each taking home 23 Emmys.

    BIG Winners

    Send the raven because the HBO's "Game of Thrones," has scooped the Emmy for outstanding drama series, with Peter Dinklage winning best supporting actor for his role as Tyrion Lannister for the third time.

    GOT got the most wins of any show (9) but even some fans have grown tired of what they referred to as an “overrated dragon show”:

    The award for lead actress in a drama series went to Claire Foy for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's "The Crown," leaving her fans squealing with delight:

    “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” managed to steal the show, walking away with trophies in five categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Rachel Brosnahan.

    Despite its triumph, some users appeared to not know that there was such a series:

    “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” also earned accolades for Ryan Murphy for directing and creating the limited series and Darren Criss for his role as notorious serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

    Sandra Oh Makes History as the First Asian Best Actress Nominee

    To the thrill of her fans, Sandra Oh became the first woman of Asian descent to get the nod for Best Lead Actress for a drama series, “Killing Eve”; she brought her parents to the red carpet.

    Even though she didn't take the coveted statuette home, she certainly received overwhelming support from social media users, who believed that she deserved to win:

    Glenn Weiss Walks Out With an Emmy… And a Fiancée

    Beyond the big wins, Monday's ceremony witnessed the sweetest moment in the history of the awards show: while accepting his Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Glenn Weiss took the moment to pop the question to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen.

    The on-stage proposal has caused an avalanche of reactions both at the Microsoft Theater and on Twitter:

