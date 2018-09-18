Japan Fashion Guru Maezawa Will Be First SpaceX Passenger to Voyage Around Moon

Elon Musk’s transportation company this Monday named their first private passenger on a trip around the Moon – Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who will be aboard the SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket (BFR) in 2023..

Maezawa’s name was announced by Elon Musk at a SpaceX event on Monday in the SpaceX rocket factory in the suburbs of Los Angeles. Afterwards, the inventor and billionaire described his plans for SpaceX BFR, which is still in the works and needs additional funding. However, he assured the audience that when BFR is ready to fly around Earth’s natural satellite, Maezawa will be on board.

“There could be some natural event or man-made event that ends civilization as we know it and life as we know it,” Musk said. “It’s important that we try to become a multi-planet civilization, extend life beyond Earth, and do so as quickly as we can.”

Maezawa is a well-known figure in Japan; he founded one of the biggest fashion retail websites, Start Today, and is founder and CEO of Zozo, a company which creates custom clothes. He is also a major art collector; last year he paid $110.5 million at auction for a work by Jean-Michel Basquiat. He said that his space flight would help to promote art around the world.

“I choose to go to the Moon with artists,” said Maezawa, who also noted that he will be bringing six to eight artists and cultural figures with him on his trip, which he called “Dear Moon”. The artists would represent disciplines from music to architecture and will create a work based on their lunar experience.

“These masterpieces will inspire the dreamer in all of us,” he said, “If you should hear from me, please say yes and accept my invitation.”

The sum that Moexawa paid to SpaceX was not disclosed, however, Musk said that the businessman’s deposit was significant and will have a huge impact on the cost of development of the BFR. Musk also noted that, despite this deposit, he is still not 100% sure the development of the BFG will be successful.

“There are so many uncertainties,” Musk said. “This is a ridiculously big rocket. It's got so much advanced technology.”

The BFG development should be another step towards Musk’s ambition towards Mars colonization. In his previous statements, Mask said he wanted the rocket to be ready for an unpiloted trip to Mars by 2022 and hopes to put together a flight with a crew in 2024, however, these dates might now change.

Meanwhile, Maezawa’s trip around the Moon would become a huge step in the development of private sector space travel, as for now, the Japanese billionaire has every chance to become the first man to get this close to the Moon since the United States’ Apollo missions ended in 1972.

Aside from SpaceX, there are two more companies actively working towards the development of private sector spacecraft: Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, yet both of these companies stated that so far they are planning only short 90-minute trips to space, according to Reuters. Another company with the ambitions to send people to Mars is Boeing. However, when asked what he thinks about Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg’s ability to outrace Space X, Musk simply responded with “Game on” to the cheers of the public.