Kim Kardashian Lookalike Slays Fans With Hot Bum-Baring Pic

The Instagram-famous beauty, Demi Rose Mawby, who was once rumored to have had a fling with Kylie Jenner’s ex, rapper Tyga, has yet again put her tanned assets on display as she soaked up the sun on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Demi Rose Mawby, often referred to as the UK’s answer to Kim Kardashian, has once again raised temperatures by posting a scorching derriere-flashing pic.

Posing in a black two-piece bikini, slashed at the hips, for her latest Ibiza X collection, Demi Rose Mawby was pictured on a quad bike – which couldn’t help but leave her 7.5 million Instagram followers in awe.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take her fans long to flood her with compliments, such as: “This would cause me to crash 10/10,” “Definition of perfection,” “You are a work of art,” or “One of the most beautiful women on the planet!”

The latest snap came shortly after reports about her moving to the US with her boyfriend, DJ Chris Martinez, with a source telling The Sun: “Demi’s taking time out from Ibiza with her boyfriend and moving to US in October to crack the American market. She’s got a big fanbase in the US and lots of her fans actually think she’s American. She’s [sic] still mainly be doing modelling and has some big things lined up with famous brands.”