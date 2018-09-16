Register
17:16 GMT +316 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English League Cup Quarter Final soccer match between Bristol City and Manchester United at Ashton Gate, Bristol, England. (File)

    Fans Awed as Ibrahimovic Scores 500th Career Goal With Emphatic 'Taekwondo Kick'

    © AP Photo / Nick Potts/PA
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic has long been known for his iconic Ibra-style kicks, but this time it earned him an anniversary goal, making it a nice round number of 500 throughout the whole of his active career in as many as 7 different countries.

    Swedish-born  Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has netted the landmark  500th goal of his professional career in a match between the Major League Soccer (MLS) and “Toronto,“ which is shown in an official tournament video posted on YouTube and which was shortly shared all around social networks.

    Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English League Cup Quarter Final soccer match between Bristol City and Manchester United at Ashton Gate, Bristol, England. (File)
    © AP Photo / Nick Potts/PA
    Meatballs vs. Fish & Chips? Netizens ROFLing at Ibrahimovic-Beckham Bet Ahead of Sweden-England World Cup QF

    At the end of the first time, with Toronto having scored three times against their rival, Ibrahimovic, while standing with his back to Toronto’s goalpost, reacted in a split second to a pass into the penalty zone and outperformed the goalkeeper with a toe kick upon spinning around. The caption to the video has it that the Swedish star reportedly performed a taekwondo kick. The match ended 5-3, with Toronto gritting out the victory with two more goals in the second half of the game. 

    "Obviously it's not good to lose… but I'm happy for Toronto because they'll be remembered as my 500th victim," Ibrahimovic told TSN after the game.

    The video and Zlatan’s comment in particular became a central topic for discussion in the Twitter sport community, with many laughing it off and most certainly, heaping praise on their football cult figure, Ibrahimovic:

    “I love Zlatan,” one said, with another one adding: “Lions don't compare themselves to human.”

    The scoring style has been dubbed a wealth of different names, with some bringing in “the game aesthetics,” while others have called it “Ibrahimovic’s emphatic style,” and even “version karate:”

    One user even recalled an acrid exchange between Ibrahimovic and Bradley, saying the former’s sharp-fanged words are perfectly justified:

    Ibrahimovic has more than once been praised for his exotic striking, which many believe to be borrowed from Korean taekwondo techniques, but the forward has stated he has never done Asian martial arts.

    Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic warms up before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Tuesday April 4, 2017
    © AP Photo / Martin Rickett/PA
    FIFA World Cup 'Best Thing' That Can Happen to Player - Ibrahimovic

    The 36-year-old left Manchester United to join Galaxy at the kick-off of the 2018 season and now has 17 goals in 22 appearances for LA.

    Over his remarkable club career, he has also scored for Paris Saint-Germain (156 goals), Inter Milan (66), AC Milan (56), Ajax (48), Manchester United (29), Juventus (26), Barcelona (22) and Malmo (18), along with an additional 62 netted goals for the Swedish national squad.

    Related:

    FIFA World Cup 'Best Thing' That Can Happen to Player - Ibrahimovic
    Russia to Be 'Amazing' as World Cup Host Country – Ex-Sweden Star Ibrahimovic
    LA Galaxy Star Zlatan Ibrahimovic Slaps Opponent
    Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reprimanded for Elbowing Soccer Opponent
    Tags:
    goal, net, match, football, soccer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse