Register
15:34 GMT +316 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nicole Scherzinger, a cast member in the reality television series The Masked Singer, turns back for photographers at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party at Soho House West Hollywood, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

    'Dolled-Up for You:' Hot Pussycat Dolls Star Sizzles in Racy Corset (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 03

    Although Nicole Scherzinger no longer judges budding singers on the X Factor, she apparently continues to bring the sex factor, never, ever shunning the spotlight.

    The fact Pussycat Dolls starlet Nicole Scherzinger is not a member of the landmark X Factor jury couldn’t have escaped her army of fans’ attention, but, to their utmost delight, she continues to turn heads on Instagram. Most recently, for instance, the 40 year-old posted to her profile story a jaw-dropping image of herself donning a corset jumpsuit.

    Kara Del Toro
    © Photo: Instagram / Kara Del Toro
    Texan Model Turns Heads on Instagram With Eye-Popping Swimwear Pics

    The plunging one-piece shoes off her chest and strikingly thin waist, with her facial features, namely flowing, jet-black hair curls and shrewd eyes, appearing no less remarkable. To finish off the image, the starlet sported fake eyelashes and bright red lipstick while gazing straight into the camera.

    "UK! I'm all dolled-up for you," she wrote, accompanying her saucy caption with several kissing smileys, to her 3.6 million-strong crowd of fans’ joy.

    There was also an update to her main profile — a snap of her posing with a twinkle in her eye during London Fashion Week. The attractive Hawaii native sits on a sofa in a pink silky mini-dress, revealing her booty and flaunting her seemingly never-ending legs, while clear-cut shoulder angles harmonize with the similar shape of her matching half-boots. She pouts in the picture as she celebrates her model-like figure.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    London Fashion Week Part II

    Публикация от Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) 15 Сен 2018 в 10:09 PDT

    The snap has attracted thousands of words of praise, with one fan raving: “God, you you're amazing looking.” Pulling out all the stops for London Fashion Week," another one chimed in, with other impressed netizens lauding the singer’s impressive leg shape and length:

    "Legs for days, darling," one wrote.

    Not long ago Nicole, who reportedly returned to the studio in London to work on her much-anticipated new album, set pulses racing with a hot snap shot of herself in a tight strapless dress, invitingly slashed past her thigh.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    #NYFW

    Публикация от Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) 13 Сен 2018 в 10:27 PDT

    Related:

    Changing the Rules: Ruptly Rolls Out New Video Subscription Model
    Stunning Unibrow Model Challenges Beauty Stereotypes (PHOTOS)
    Hush Money: Ex-Playboy Model Reportedly Sues Stormy Daniels' Lawyer
    WATCH Researchers Show How Tesla's Model S Could Be Hacked in Two Seconds
    Tags:
    social networks, photo shoot, revealing clothes, sexy looks, model, pop singer, singer, Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse