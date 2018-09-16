'Dolled-Up for You:' Hot Pussycat Dolls Star Sizzles in Racy Corset (PHOTOS)

Although Nicole Scherzinger no longer judges budding singers on the X Factor, she apparently continues to bring the sex factor, never, ever shunning the spotlight.

The fact Pussycat Dolls starlet Nicole Scherzinger is not a member of the landmark X Factor jury couldn’t have escaped her army of fans’ attention, but, to their utmost delight, she continues to turn heads on Instagram. Most recently, for instance, the 40 year-old posted to her profile story a jaw-dropping image of herself donning a corset jumpsuit.

The plunging one-piece shoes off her chest and strikingly thin waist, with her facial features, namely flowing, jet-black hair curls and shrewd eyes, appearing no less remarkable. To finish off the image, the starlet sported fake eyelashes and bright red lipstick while gazing straight into the camera.

Nicole Scherzinger ain't a snack, she's the entire dinner table. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/X9FObZTjLy — Martinos Poullis (@cypriotpcdfan) 12 сентября 2018 г.

"UK! I'm all dolled-up for you," she wrote, accompanying her saucy caption with several kissing smileys, to her 3.6 million-strong crowd of fans’ joy.

There was also an update to her main profile — a snap of her posing with a twinkle in her eye during London Fashion Week. The attractive Hawaii native sits on a sofa in a pink silky mini-dress, revealing her booty and flaunting her seemingly never-ending legs, while clear-cut shoulder angles harmonize with the similar shape of her matching half-boots. She pouts in the picture as she celebrates her model-like figure.

The snap has attracted thousands of words of praise, with one fan raving: “God, you you're amazing looking.” Pulling out all the stops for London Fashion Week," another one chimed in, with other impressed netizens lauding the singer’s impressive leg shape and length:

"Legs for days, darling," one wrote.

Not long ago Nicole, who reportedly returned to the studio in London to work on her much-anticipated new album, set pulses racing with a hot snap shot of herself in a tight strapless dress, invitingly slashed past her thigh.