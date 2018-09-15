World's Hottest Weather Girl Wows Fans With Mind-Blowing Body Transformation Pic

Dubbed the world’s hottest weather girl, Mexican TV presenter Yanet Garcia has never hesitated to share flesh-flashing snaps and in one of her latest Instagram posts, she has shown that she’s gone a long way to have a dream body.

27-year-old Yanet Garcia has left her 7.4 million Instagram followers in awe after sharing an incredible body transformation collage, with the motivational caption “Never give up!” The picture on the left was taken 8 years ago and the jaw-dropping change became possible due to her dedication and discipline.

The photograph has already received nearly 500k likes and over 4,500 comments, with her fans going crazy over the transformation, writing comments such as: “That's an amazing transformation. Not by saying just about your body, but everything. You seem much more proud about yourself. [..] Good job! Keep up the good work!” or “You are my inspiration!”

It is no secret that the weather girl spends much time and energy on her routine work-outs, as she regularly shares photos and videos from the gym…

Most recently, she shared a video of her shooting for Maxim magazine – she graced the cover of July’s edition: