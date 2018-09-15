Hottest Air Hostess Shows Off Curves in Tiny Bikini (PHOTOS)

The Romanian bombshell, who has amassed an army of nearly 10,000 Instagram followers, sure knows how to send her fans to cloud nine.

Much to the admiration of her followers, Madalina Vasile, who is a flight attendant for the United Emirates airline, has been sharing loads of snaps while flaunting her curves in skimpy bikinis.

READ MORE: Blond British Beauty Who Won Big in Lottery (PHOTOS)

While working as a cabin crew member, Madalina gets to visit the most exotic places in the world and constantly keeps her followers updated on her trips.

While her scantily-clad pics are quite popular among her fans, the stunning hôtesse de l’air also eagerly posts on-duty pictures of herself in her Simon Jersey-designed uniform.

In addition to the Emirates’ iconic uniforms, which are instantly recognizable with their beige pinstripe suits, red hats and cream scarves, female flight attendants must wear one of several approved shades of red lipstick to match the hat.