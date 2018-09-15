Register
11:19 GMT +315 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A 5 Series BMW car is washed during assembling at Avtotor factory in Kaliningrad, 30 March 2004.

    'The Predator Mobile!' 'Invisible' Car Mystery Baffles Netizens

    © AFP 2018 / AFP
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A photograph of an “invisible car,” uploaded by a redditor nicknamed u/Tittzo, has instantly given social media users the creeps, prompting them to come up with dozens of bizarre theories.

    The picture, widely shared on Reddit, was originally posted on Chris Nichols’ Instagram, who runs an auto detailing business in Atlanta. Chris has revealed that the enigmatic car, which has caused such a stir on social media, was actually a black 5 series BMW, which had been so highly polished that it wound up looking almost indistinguishable from its surroundings.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Sincerely apologize as we detailed a black 5 Series BMW today & can’t seem to find it in our after photos 🧐 ——————————————————————————— ⚠️ Check out the best in business: @acpdetailsupply @butlertire @defiantmotorsports @maximumdetailing_destin_fl @southernoffroad843 @qualitywrapsllc @zephyrpolishes ——————————————————————————— #NIFTYNICHOLSDETAILING #Gloss #Shine #Polish #Wet #Work #Cars #Trucks #Lifted #Lowered #Detailing #Detail #ShineSupply #Atlanta #AutoDetailing #Loyalty #Driven #Grind #DetailingBoost #Pristine #Mint #DetailingWorld #AllInTheDetails #DetailersOfInstagram #Mobile #MobileDetailing #DoneRight #BookYourAppointment

    Публикация от Chris Nichols (@niftynicholsdetailing) 5 Сен 2018 в 4:55 PDT

    But before the mystery was unraveled, social media users had gone to great lengths to find out if the picture was real, with many comparing the vehicle in the photo to a cloaked Klingon vessel from the popular movie, Star Trek, as well as 1987 thriller Predator, which featured aliens that could make themselves invisible.

    “Dude, no kidding. That gave me total Predator vibes when I noticed the distortions,” one user penned, while others wrote: “It’s the Predator’s car,” or “The predator mobile!”

    Bikini model
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Breasts for Everyone: Buyers Can Try on Top-Notch 3D Optical Illusion ‘Boob Job’ Top
    “Do you think cloaking devices from Star Trek were just something that made the spaceships super shiny like this?” a fellow Redditor wondered.

    Others tried to provide a scientific explanation for the high-quality reflection, with some saying that the car seemed invisible due to a combination of the lighting conditions, the angle the photo was taken and the fact that the camera was too close.

    “Items are a lot more reflective when viewed at a severe angle. Would just look like a normal car from head on,” a Redditor wrote, while another suggested that it was related to the Fresnel lens: “Fresnel who lived from late 1700s to early 1800s first documented the observation that things are more or less reflective based on their viewing angle. This is entered in part as the ‘index of refraction’ in 3d rendering.”

    Unsurprisingly, some dismissed the snap as a fake, suggesting that it had been digitally altered.

    Tags:
    vehicle, car, illusion, optical illusion, BMW
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 8-14
    This Week in Pictures: September 8-14
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok