Indian Cop’s Son Arrested for Brutal Beating, Alleged Rape (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

The young man brutally beat the woman while his friend filmed.

Rohit Tomar, a young man from Delhi, has been arrested for allegedly raping and brutally beating a young woman. The attack was filmed in part by the alleged perpetrator's friend using a cell phone and went viral after it was posted to the web.

The alleged attacker is the son of a police officer.

According to the victim's statement, Tomar called her to a call center office that belonged to his friend, Ali Hasan. India Today reports that Tomar had been unemployed and had only recently started working at the office at the time of the incident.

Upon meeting her in the office, Tomar allegedly raped the victim, and after she threatened to file a complaint, proceeded to brutally beat her, including a kick to the abdomen and several knee hits to the back of her head.

WARNING: The following video is graphic.

Tomar's father is Ashok Tomar, an assistant sub-inspector in the drugs department of the Delhi Police. The police tried to contact Ashok, but the officer's phone has reportedly been switched off.

In the meantime, India's minister of home affairs, Rajnath Singh, reacted to the incident and tweeted that stern action will be taken against the accused.

Tomar has been arrested and charged with criminal intimidation and assault, as well as criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, India Today reports.