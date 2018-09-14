British Man Claims He Spotted Loch Ness Monster – Reports

Dipak Ram, a 33-year-old resident of Manchester who works as a consultant for NHS, had what he described as “a breathtaking experience of spotting Nessie” last week when he spotted a mysterious dark shadow in the water near Dores beach, The Daily Star reports.
At first Ram thought it was only a wave pattern but after zooming in with his camera he realized that the 'shadow' was a "stationary object."
"After 30-35 seconds, the shadow disappeared downwards into the water. Unfortunately, we didn’t film it as we were in shock," Ram added.
