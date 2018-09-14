British Lady Shows How She Can Lift Weights With Her Vagina (VIDEO)

The raw power of Wright’s muscles allow her to lift up to 2 kilograms using her genitals.

Kirsty Wright is a 48-year-old mother of three who apparently can lift whole tins of beans with her vagina.

Demonstrating her talents during the “This Morning” show on ITV today, she explained how she exercised her vaginal muscles using a small jade egg; the egg-shaped jade piece is inserted into the vagina and the user has to keep it inside using only her muscles.

"You want to imagine you're sipping a cocktail through your back passage and you go up then down," she said while describing the process.

Kirsty also remarked that the exercises helped improve her intimate life and made her feel more confident in the bedroom.