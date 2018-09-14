The 'Too Sexy' Boxing Promo VIDEO That Got Two Bikini Models Fired (PHOTOS)

The raunchy video featuring the two ladies in revealing attire sharing a can of beer apparently seemed “too much like a commercial” to the boxers’ bosses.

As the high-profile boxing bout between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez draws near, Kayla Fitz and Dessie Mitcheson, two models who previously worked on promoting the boxers’ events in the past, reveal how they lost their jobs because of one promo video.

The video was made by director Chris Applebaum and features the two bikini-clad models sharing a Tecate beer in a rather provocative fashion.

"They said it was too sexy. It looked too much like a commercial. No one was paid for it and we got fired. I actually got physically pulled off the stage during weigh-ins and we got canned," Dessie told TMZ Sports.

"Does anyone else think it’s VERY scrutinizing and unfair that we got fired for being 'too sexy' in these videos… however, we wore uniforms which were equally as revealing EVERY FIGHT IN FRONT OF MILLIONS!!! So, it’s ok to be sexy when they want us to be sexy, but not on our own terms for our social media!?" Kayla wrote on her Instagram page.