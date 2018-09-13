FBI Closing Down Solar Observatory, Spawns Alien Conspiracy Theories – Reports

A new theory has emerged concerning why the FBI swooped upon the Sunspot Observatory in New Mexico’s Sacramento Mountains, The Independent reported.
According to the newspaper, this development, along with the observatory’s usual field of studies, led a number of people on the internet to wonder whether scientists might’ve seen something they shouldn’t have, with “one prominent YouTube channel” speculating that the observatory accidentally spotted an alien craft.
AURA is "addressing a security issue at the National Solar Observatory facility at Sacramento Peak, New Mexico, and has decided to temporarily vacate the facility as a precautionary measure," the observatory wrote on Facebook, adding that it was "working with the proper authorities" but had "no further comment at this time."
All comments
Show new comments (0)