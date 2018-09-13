FBI Closing Down Solar Observatory, Spawns Alien Conspiracy Theories – Reports

The speed with which the US federal agency descended on the facility has led some people to believe that maybe the scientists there have stumbled upon something related to space aliens.

A new theory has emerged concerning why the FBI swooped upon the Sunspot Observatory in New Mexico’s Sacramento Mountains, The Independent reported.

According to the newspaper, this development, along with the observatory’s usual field of studies, led a number of people on the internet to wonder whether scientists might’ve seen something they shouldn’t have, with “one prominent YouTube channel” speculating that the observatory accidentally spotted an alien craft.

The Sunspot Observatory in New Mexico’s Sacramento Mountains has been closed since Thursday under a shroud of mystery after the FBI evacuated it for reasons they would not explain to local authorities.

AURA is "addressing a security issue at the National Solar Observatory facility at Sacramento Peak, New Mexico, and has decided to temporarily vacate the facility as a precautionary measure," the observatory wrote on Facebook, adding that it was "working with the proper authorities" but had "no further comment at this time."