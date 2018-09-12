Boring Film? Elon Musk Reportedly Offered Role in Porn Movie

A porn firm called XBlaze wants Tesla Motors and SpaceX founder Elon Musk to take part in their upcoming movie, The Sun reported.
"As the founder and CEO of XBlaze with a similar love of adventure, I believe that we could make an incredible film together that combines your endless energy, exploratory nature and can-do attitude," XBlaze CEO Jeff Dillon wrote, adding that the company was also considering “writing a porn parody based on your subterranean tunnel construction business, The Boring Company."
According to the newspaper, XBlaze offered Musk a sizeable monetary compensation as well as some “weed-based treats.”
"Our offer would include $150,000, an all-day supply of smoking products and edibles, as well as a lifetime of indelible memories from your day with us during the shoot," Dillon added.
XBlaze’s move comes mere days after Musk smoked a joint while being interviewed by American comedian and TV host Joe Rogan.
READ MORE: Bad Day for Tesla: Executives Quit While Air Force Processes Musk Smoking Pot
Network users and journalists earlier suggested that Musk was an active drug user after a tweet by the businessman surfaced about Tesla’s share price being $420, recalling that the number denotes popular slang for marijuana use.
