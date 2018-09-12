Boring Film? Elon Musk Reportedly Offered Role in Porn Movie

The millionaire was reportedly offered $150,000 as well as “an all-day supply of smoking products” if he agreed to this proposal.

A porn firm called XBlaze wants Tesla Motors and SpaceX founder Elon Musk to take part in their upcoming movie, The Sun reported.

"As the founder and CEO of XBlaze with a similar love of adventure, I believe that we could make an incredible film together that combines your endless energy, exploratory nature and can-do attitude," XBlaze CEO Jeff Dillon wrote, adding that the company was also considering “writing a porn parody based on your subterranean tunnel construction business, The Boring Company."

He also noted that Musk wouldn’t have to actually engage in any sexual activities on camera.

According to the newspaper, XBlaze offered Musk a sizeable monetary compensation as well as some “weed-based treats.”

"Our offer would include $150,000, an all-day supply of smoking products and edibles, as well as a lifetime of indelible memories from your day with us during the shoot," Dillon added.

XBlaze’s move comes mere days after Musk smoked a joint while being interviewed by American comedian and TV host Joe Rogan.

Network users and journalists earlier suggested that Musk was an active drug user after a tweet by the businessman surfaced about Tesla’s share price being $420, recalling that the number denotes popular slang for marijuana use.