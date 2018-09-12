Trying to Guess GoT Finale? Think Sopranos & Breaking Bad, Says Jon Snow Actor

The show, where each episode costs millions to produce and where the storyline has audiences worldwide on the edge of their sits for years, may just not end the way the viewers would like.

British actor Kit Harrington, who stars as one of the leading characters on the Game of Thrones, may have shed light on the finale of the popular drama series, which has so far been kept in tight secret.

"I think a TV series that's spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end. I think not everyone's going to be happy, you know, and you can't please everyone," the Jon Snow actor said during an MTV interview.

The show based on a series of fantasy novels by American author R. R. Martin has killed off a number of main characters, leaving fans concerned the same will happen in the final season 8.

Game of Thrones is one of the most expensive shows on television, with lead actors reportedly paid up to $500,000 per episode.

Premiered in 2011, the series had surpassed "The Sopranos" as the most popular HBO series, as it reached 20 million viewers.

"My favorite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that didn't satisfy you," Kit Harrington said during the MTV interview.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2019.